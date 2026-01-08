Car-sharing in Île-de-France
Car-sharing: how to use it!
Have you heard of car-sharing? It is the pooling of a fleet of vehicles for the benefit of subscribers: a practical and economical service that reduces the number of unused cars in the city!
This system allows you to have a car for the time of an occasional trip without owning it. The subscriber does not worry about insurance, maintenance or even parking. To enjoy a car or a scooter, all they have to do is book a self-service vehicle parked in a car park near their home whenever they want, for the route of their choice and for a limited time.
In Île-de-France, there are 4 main car-sharing models:
- In a loop : the user picks up and returns the vehicle to the same location (Communauto, Clem', Citiz, etc.)
- Free-floating: no reserved spaces or stations, the user can pick up and return the vehicle anywhere within a defined zone (Zity, Cityscoot, Free2Move, ShareNow, Cooltra, Yego, Troopy, etc.)
- Peer-to-peer (P2P): individuals rent their own vehicle via a platform; The user picks up the vehicle from the rental company and returns it there
- In a company : sharing a fleet (owned by the company or by an operator) within a company
But why use car-sharing?
- If you don't own a personal car and want to visit friends or family in an area with little or no public transport service, then opt for a day or half-day car rental
- If you are a shopkeeper in the heart of the city and you need a scooter to get to your business meetings without traffic jams: opt for the shared scooter
- If you need a vehicle to transport heavy loads, for example when buying furniture: book a van for car-sharing
A car... without the disadvantages
According to ADEME's national survey on car-sharing (2019), the motivations for joining a car-sharing service are summed up by the adage "having a car without its disadvantages".
To the question "What elements counted in your decision to subscribe to a car-sharing service", the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region answered:
The disadvantages perceived as the most annoying can vary from one situation to another. Thus, parking is more frequently mentioned by residents of the Paris region.
Useful, economical and good for the planet
Car-sharing reduces dependence on the car and encourages a shift to other forms of mobility (cycling, public transport, etc.). In this sense, it reduces energy consumption and pollutant emissions. In addition, it also frees up urban space previously used for parking personal vehicles. Finally, this service is an attractive solution in the face of rising oil prices, urban sprawl and policies restricting the use of private cars.
Île-de-France Mobilités: committed to car-sharing
Since April 2019, Île-de-France Mobilités has been issuing an "Île-de-France Autosharing" label to car-sharing operators who comply with ecological, accessibility, technical and quality of service criteria.
This approach was carried out with a threefold objective:
- allow Ile-de-France residents to access this type of service with complete peace of mind,
- support the development of the sector
- provide the 1300 municipalities of the Region with a regulatory tool to promote this service.
Discover the "Île-de-France Carsharing" label
The network of car-sharing players
Île-de-France Mobilités also coordinates the network of car-sharing players (local authorities, operators, design offices, etc.) by organising regular seminars to support local authorities wishing to host a car-sharing service in their territory. A legal kit is being prepared for this ticket and will be available soon.