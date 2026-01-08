Car-sharing in Île-de-France

Car-sharing: how to use it!

Have you heard of car-sharing? It is the pooling of a fleet of vehicles for the benefit of subscribers: a practical and economical service that reduces the number of unused cars in the city!

This system allows you to have a car for the time of an occasional trip without owning it. The subscriber does not worry about insurance, maintenance or even parking. To enjoy a car or a scooter, all they have to do is book a self-service vehicle parked in a car park near their home whenever they want, for the route of their choice and for a limited time.

In Île-de-France, there are 4 main car-sharing models:

In a loop : the user picks up and returns the vehicle to the same location (Communauto, Clem', Citiz, etc.)

: the user picks up and returns the vehicle to the same location (Communauto, Clem', Citiz, etc.) Free-floating : no reserved spaces or stations, the user can pick up and return the vehicle anywhere within a defined zone (Zity, Cityscoot, Free2Move, ShareNow, Cooltra, Yego, Troopy, etc.)

: no reserved spaces or stations, the user can pick up and return the vehicle anywhere within a defined zone (Zity, Cityscoot, Free2Move, ShareNow, Cooltra, Yego, Troopy, etc.) Peer-to-peer (P2P): individuals rent their own vehicle via a platform; The user picks up the vehicle from the rental company and returns it there

(P2P): individuals rent their own vehicle via a platform; The user picks up the vehicle from the rental company and returns it there In a company : sharing a fleet (owned by the company or by an operator) within a company

But why use car-sharing?

If you don't own a personal car and want to visit friends or family in an area with little or no public transport service, then opt for a day or half-day car rental If you are a shopkeeper in the heart of the city and you need a scooter to get to your business meetings without traffic jams: opt for the shared scooter If you need a vehicle to transport heavy loads, for example when buying furniture: book a van for car-sharing

A car... without the disadvantages

According to ADEME's national survey on car-sharing (2019), the motivations for joining a car-sharing service are summed up by the adage "having a car without its disadvantages".

To the question "What elements counted in your decision to subscribe to a car-sharing service", the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region answered: