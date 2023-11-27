The "Île-de-France Carsharing" Label

In addition to the actions undertaken to improve the public transport network, Île-de-France Mobilités, in its role as mobility organising authority, has been pursuing a policy for several years aimed at developing a wide range of mobility services. Car-sharing, insofar as it allows the provision of a vehicle without constraints related to ownership (investment, fixed costs, parking space, etc.) represents an undeniable advantage for households. In addition, this service contributes to the reduction of car use in the city and contributes to the "demotorisation of households", in particular by abandoning or not acquiring a vehicle.

In November 2019, after several months of consultation with car-sharing operators, Île-de-France Mobilités set up the "Île-de-France Autopartage" label, which is identified by a blue sticker affixed to the windscreens of car-sharing vehicles (cars, scooters, utility vehicles). It is a legal and educational tool for local authorities with road competence. Even if the offers of companies offering a car-sharing service may be different, the Label guarantees all users a common base of services such as:

Provision of vehicles exclusively dedicated to car-sharing and low-polluting: electric, hydrogen or petrol/hybrid respecting the Crit'Air1

Possibility to book the service for short durations: 10min for a free-floating service, one hour for a service with reserved stations

Vehicles made available with or without prior reservation

Clarity of information on terms of service

Access to the service to the general public, including young drivers from the age of 18

Regular maintenance of vehicles and user assistance service open during the opening of the service.

These requirements thus facilitate the process of selecting operators by municipalities wishing to deploy car-sharing on their territory. But in addition, Île-de-France Mobilités supports the latter through thematic seminars designed to present the advantages of this practice, highlight feedback and explain the legal terms and conditions of agreements between municipalities and car-sharing operators. Find below the content of these seminars: