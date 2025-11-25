What to see and do in December in Île-de-France?
Our four recommendations for December 2025
Many of us hibernate while waiting for the degrees to rise. But good ideas for outings are never afraid of the cold.
So to make the most of the beginning of winter, here we go again for free activities to do in Île-de-France this month.
Untangle the true from the false with the exhibition "Forgeries and forgers" at the National Archives
+ 100 unusual pieces tell the (true) story of fakes and forgers through the centuries
What do a pass signed by Vercingetorix, a letter from Cleopatra to Julius Caesar and a stuffed mermaid have in common?
You can discover them all at the exhibition " Forgeries and forgers - From the Middle Ages to the present day " right now and until February 2, 2026 at the National Archives.
What to see at the exhibition?
The deciphering of stories of fakes and astounding forgers, from the Dreyfus affair to Indiana Jones.
Perfect to understand that fake news and disinformation existed long before social networks...
And as a bonus?
- Four art installations on fake news in the refined baroque salons of the Hôtel de Soubise (which hosts the exhibition)
- Banque de France workshops (Saturdays and Sundays): to learn the TRI method which makes it possible to identify counterfeit banknotes
- Free conferences : the case of the crystal skulls, flushing out fake news with AFP: there is something for everyone
Practical information
- Until February 2, 2026
- Monday to Friday : 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. / Saturday and Sunday: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- Free admission
How to get there?
National Archives Museum – Hôtel de Soubise
60 rue des Francs-Bourgeois, 75003 Paris
- Metro 1 : Saint-Paul or Hôtel-de-Ville
- Metro 11 : Rambuteau
Medieval Christmas market in Provins: change of era for a weekend
How about swapping the classic Christmas market for a more original version this year?
Head to Provins, a medieval city listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, for its 14th edition of the Medieval Christmas Market.
What to do at the Medieval Christmas Market in Provins?
- Street Performances : Jugglers, Medieval Musicians, and Fire Shows
- Free activities for children : wooden games, medieval fights, archery, ice skating rink and creative workshops
- Craft market : leather work, blacksmithing, pottery, calligraphy, pastry... ancestral know-how is highlighted on the stalls of Provins
- Night illuminations on Saturdays!
Practical information
- Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 December 2025
- Saturday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. / Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Free admission
How to get there?
The market extends over three squares of the Medieval City : the Place du Châtel, the Place Saint Quiriace and the Cour de l'École.
- To get there, stop at Provins station on line P of the Transilien.
Carnelle Forest: a breath of fresh air just 25 km from Paris
The forest of Carnelle
Head for the Carnelle National Forest and its hundred-year-old oaks in the Val-d'Oise.
On the program?
- Beautiful forest trails
- Majestic chestnut trees
- A lake and its small pond
- An astonishing prehistoric heritage (monoliths no less).
Its little +? A culminating point at a height of 210 meters which offers an exceptional view of the entire department.
Which route to follow for your walk?
Kilometres of marked trails exist for all types of walkers.
There are many walking routes on the internet and hiking apps!
Our recommendation? The train-train loop on line H
Take the Transilien H and get off at Persan-Beaumont station, cross the forest, and leave at Presles - Courcelles station , still on line H.
Street Art Avenue: an open-air gallery along the Canal Saint-Denis
What if your next exhibition was visited in sneakers, along a canal?
Head to Street Art Avenue, an open-air urban art gallery that stretches for more than 4 km along the Canal Saint-Denis, from the Stade de France to the Porte de la Villette.
More than 50 monumental frescoes (graffiti, stencils, collages or giant frescoes) signed by French and international artists transform the banks into a free museum accessible to all.
New works complete the tour every year!
How to visit?
In complete autonomy and it's free!
On foot or by bike along the banks, visit at your own pace.
- Pick up the brochure free of charge at the Plaine Commune Agency (1 rue de la République, Saint-Denis)
- Or orient yourself with the online version
How to get there?
Canal Saint-Denis from Saint-Denis to Paris (Porte de la Villette)
On the Saint-Denis side:
- RER B and D: La Plaine - Stade de France
- Metro 13: Saint-Denis - Porte de Paris
On the Paris side:
- Metro 7: Corentin Cariou
- Tram T3b: Canal Saint-Denis
In summary: What to do in December in Paris and its region?
- Sharpen your critical thinking skills with the exhibition Forgeries and Forgers at the National Archives
- Go back in time at the Provins Medieval Christmas Market on December 13 and 14, 2025
- Get some fresh air at the Carnelle forest in the Val-d'Oise
- Stroll along the Street Art Avenue at the Canal Saint-Denis
Happy discovering! See you next month for ideas for winter outings accessible by public transport, in Île-de-France.