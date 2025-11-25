What to see and do in December in Île-de-France?

+ 100 unusual pieces tell the (true) story of fakes and forgers through the centuries

What do a pass signed by Vercingetorix, a letter from Cleopatra to Julius Caesar and a stuffed mermaid have in common?

You can discover them all at the exhibition " Forgeries and forgers - From the Middle Ages to the present day " right now and until February 2, 2026 at the National Archives.

What to see at the exhibition?

The deciphering of stories of fakes and astounding forgers, from the Dreyfus affair to Indiana Jones.

Perfect to understand that fake news and disinformation existed long before social networks...

And as a bonus?