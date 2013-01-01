File

Cycling: towards an increasingly cycling-friendly Île-de-France!

More and more of you are cycling in Île-de-France! Between purchase subsidies, rental services, new equipment, secure car parks and cycle paths, discover the initiatives that make cycling easier in the region!

A person on a cargo bike (Véligo) with his dog on board
© Yoan Stoeckel

Cycling in Île-de-France: a vision

At Île-de-France Mobilités, we have one mission: to help you live better in Île-de-France.

And inevitably, this involves practical, comfortable and more flexible mobility such as... the bike!

Intermodality, rental, secure parking, purchase bonus: we are committed to facilitating your practice, whatever it may be.

Interview: our expert tells you more
Our initiatives to make cycling easier
Photo of a bike share station
© no_limit_pictures

Occasional rental: our self-service bikes

Renting a bike on occasion, dropping it off and not worrying about it anymore: is that what you're looking for?

Accessible everywhere in Île-de-France, self-service bikes can be adapted to your needs (by the journey, by the day, by the week, by the month).

Choose the formula that suits you.

Discover self-service bicycles
1 800Stations
in Île-de-France
30Minutes
free of charge with each loan
2different bikes
Electrical or mechanical
© Yoann STOECKEL

Are you hesitating to take the plunge? Try your hand at cycling with Véligo Location

Véligo Location is THE long-term rental service in Île-de-France.

For those who are hesitant, the service allows you to test an electric bike for several months, before making your decision.

Different bikes (equipped and insured) are available: all you have to do is try it out!

Try Véligo Location
120 000Ile-de-France residents
tested the bike thanks to Véligo Location
4different bikes
electric, three-wheel, two-wheeled and extended
247Points
are spread throughout the region
Illustration of a person entering a bike shop
© Île-de-France Mobilités

Ready? Take advantage of the purchase assistance for your bike

Did you know that? In Île-de-France, there is a purchase subsidy for all Ile-de-France residents who want to buy a bike!

I ask for my purchase help
Photo of a bicycle parking lot
© Cyril BADET / IDFM - Parkings Vélos Île-de-France Mobilités à Herblay (95)

Bicycle parking: secure spaces throughout the Île-de-France region

Leave your bike safely near a train station or a public transport station, anyone? Subscribe to the Bicycle Parking service!

Present throughout the Île-de-France,they are accessible free of charge for holders of a Navigo Annual subscription!

Subscribe
14,000+Places
secure near train stations
21,000+Places
financed or under future work
A family on a bike ride
© Philippe Miran

Commuting, walks: cycling in Île-de-France

Identifying the best cycling route to work, finding other cyclists to share your journeys or rides to enjoy at the weekends : Île-de-France Mobilités supports you in your daily cycling!

The network's various cycling initiatives