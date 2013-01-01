File
Cycling: towards an increasingly cycling-friendly Île-de-France!
More and more of you are cycling in Île-de-France! Between purchase subsidies, rental services, new equipment, secure car parks and cycle paths, discover the initiatives that make cycling easier in the region!
Cycling in Île-de-France: a vision
At Île-de-France Mobilités, we have one mission: to help you live better in Île-de-France.
And inevitably, this involves practical, comfortable and more flexible mobility such as... the bike!
Intermodality, rental, secure parking, purchase bonus: we are committed to facilitating your practice, whatever it may be.
Occasional rental: our self-service bikes
Renting a bike on occasion, dropping it off and not worrying about it anymore: is that what you're looking for?
Accessible everywhere in Île-de-France, self-service bikes can be adapted to your needs (by the journey, by the day, by the week, by the month).
Choose the formula that suits you.
Are you hesitating to take the plunge? Try your hand at cycling with Véligo Location
Véligo Location is THE long-term rental service in Île-de-France.
For those who are hesitant, the service allows you to test an electric bike for several months, before making your decision.
Different bikes (equipped and insured) are available: all you have to do is try it out!
Ready? Take advantage of the purchase assistance for your bike
Did you know that? In Île-de-France, there is a purchase subsidy for all Ile-de-France residents who want to buy a bike!
Bicycle parking: secure spaces throughout the Île-de-France region
Leave your bike safely near a train station or a public transport station, anyone? Subscribe to the Bicycle Parking service!
Present throughout the Île-de-France,they are accessible free of charge for holders of a Navigo Annual subscription!
Commuting, walks: cycling in Île-de-France
Identifying the best cycling route to work, finding other cyclists to share your journeys or rides to enjoy at the weekends : Île-de-France Mobilités supports you in your daily cycling!