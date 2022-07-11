Cycling in Île-de-France: a vision

Does this mean that tomorrow we will all be cycling in Île-de-France?

In any case, there is now a strong demand in Île-de-France for cycling. This demand is supported by the Île-de-France Region, by the way, with the development of the Île-de-France Bike Network, a network of 9 cycle paths that will connect the region's major centres. Until a few years ago, few people considered cycling to work. But recent events (strikes, health crisis), coupled with a strong desire to develop infrastructure, have unblocked the practice. The people of the Ile-de-France region have taken the plunge. And lastingly.

We can see this clearly when we measure the requests related to our bicycle lockers in the stations. Ile-de-France residents want more bike parks, but also improvements in the quality of service in these lockers and even the possibility of parking different types of bikes, such as cargo or extended bikes. We are delighted with this enthusiasm and we try to take these different needs into account.