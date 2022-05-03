More than 5,400 bicycle parking spaces offered to annual Navigo, Imagine R and senior rate subscribers
What is the Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking service?
You know them as the "Véligo" car park, the Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking Lots, these are two types of spaces dedicated to your bicycles, near train stations and stations:
- Sheltered spaces with free access, with a 3-point bike hooking system, allowing secure parking of your bike
- Closed and secure spaces, accessible by subscription with a Navigo pass. The majority of these spaces also benefit from video protection. Some lockers also offer charging sockets for electrically assisted bicycles, lockers and/or inflation pumps
5,400 spaces offered in 98 stations... and more!
And these = 3,000 places offered, so what are they? These are the 77 bicycle lockers operated by SNCF Gares & Connexions, in the four corners of the Île-de-France. They are now available free of charge to holders of valid annual Navigo, Imagine R and Senior fares. And they obviously remain accessible, but not free, to other Navigo subscribers.
2,400 more free tickets
An interactive map also lists all the Île-de-France Mobilités Bicycle Parking Lots operated by other project owners. Among the other Île-de-France Mobilités bicycle parking spaces, 2,400 spaces deployed by local authorities, transport operators, or Île-de-France Mobilités are also offered free of charge for annual public transport subscribers.
Free bike parking: how to take advantage of it?
To take advantage of one of the 3000 bicycle parking spaces offered in the stations operated by SNCF Gare & Connexions, it's very simple:
1. Log on to the new subscription site for the SNCF's Île-de-France Mobilités bicycle parking service : https://sncf-parking-velos.iledefrance-mobilites.fr
2. Select a Bicycle Parking Facility from the 127 stations concerned
3. Follow these steps:
- Navigo identification: verification of eligibility for free travel. This applies to Navigo Annual, Imagine R (student and school) and Senior pricing subscribers
- Choice of subscription duration
- Creation of a personal account
- Payment (if applicable): €4/day, €10/month, €30/year
Good to know: all the seats operated by the SNCF in the 77 stations concerned are accessible by subscription
A concrete measure to encourage intermodality
In February 2020, Île-de-France Mobilités decided to multiply by 10 the number of bicycle parking spaces available, with the objective of reaching 140,000 bicycle parking spaces in train stations and stations planned by 2030.
By offering free bicycle parking to its annual subscribers, Île-de-France Mobilités wants to offer better intermodal transport, by encouraging Ile-de-France residents to use bicycles in addition to public transport, without having to worry about finding a secure space.
Today, more than 1,500 secure or self-access bicycle spaces with the Île-de-France Mobilités label are accessible in the vicinity of stations in Île-de-France.
The Bicycle Parking facilities are financed by Île-de-France Mobilités and deployed by transport operators (SNCF or RATP), by local authorities (municipalities, EPCIs or departments) or by Île-de-France Mobilités.