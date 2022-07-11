Everything to make cycling easier

A growing network of bike lanes

Does the Île-de-France Bike Network (or VIF) mean anything to you? No, it's not just another regional train line, but the creation of an RER... Bike!

This project, led by the 39 associations of the Collectif Vélo Île-de-France and supported by the Île-de-France Region to the tune of 300 million euros, aims to create a real regional express bicycle network, based on the model of public transport.

What is the Île-de-France Bike Network, in concrete terms?

The VIF is a network of structuring cycle paths, which will allow people to cross the Île-de-France region by bike in complete safety. In total, the VIF has 11 routes, i.e. 750 km of cycle paths.

The developments carried out to address the following issues:

Security

Comfort

Continuity

Efficiency

Readability

Ability

The development of cycle paths is part of a fundamental movement, with more than 700 km of cycle paths and two-way lanes already financed throughout the Ile-de-France region since 2016.