Everything to make cycling easier
Published on
Bicycle parking in your stations, a growing network of cycle paths and, throughout the Île-de-France region, services that are multiplying: an overview of the facilities that make cycling easier.
Bicycle parking: already 14,500 secure spaces near train stations, 21,000 financed or under construction
Closed or free-to-access bicycle parking lots as close as possible to your morning train? It's a reality and it's not about to stop! By 2030, no less than 140,000 bicycle parking spaces are planned, throughout Île-de-France!
Did you know? With your annual subscription (Navigo, Senior, imagine R, student), the parking of your bike in one of the Île-de-France Mobilités lockers is free!
A growing network of bike lanes
Does the Île-de-France Bike Network (or VIF) mean anything to you? No, it's not just another regional train line, but the creation of an RER... Bike!
This project, led by the 39 associations of the Collectif Vélo Île-de-France and supported by the Île-de-France Region to the tune of 300 million euros, aims to create a real regional express bicycle network, based on the model of public transport.
What is the Île-de-France Bike Network, in concrete terms?
The VIF is a network of structuring cycle paths, which will allow people to cross the Île-de-France region by bike in complete safety. In total, the VIF has 11 routes, i.e. 750 km of cycle paths.
The developments carried out to address the following issues:
- Security
- Comfort
- Continuity
- Efficiency
- Readability
- Ability
The development of cycle paths is part of a fundamental movement, with more than 700 km of cycle paths and two-way lanes already financed throughout the Ile-de-France region since 2016.
The "Maisons du vélo", an initiative supported by Île-de-France Mobilités
What are the "Maisons du vélo"? These are places dedicated to cycling in Île-de-France, strategically located in territories where there is a lack of private services for cycling.
At the December 2023 Board of Directors meeting, Île-de-France Mobilités created a subsidy for local authorities, to support them in financing the operating costs of these local Bicycle Houses. The Île-de-France Mobilités subsidy is 50% of the operating costs, up to a limit of €150,000 subsidy / Maison du Vélo / year.
Depending on the needs of the territory, these local bike houses may offer, for example:
- To have your bike maintained or to be lent tools to do it yourself,
- Have access to bike rental or loan,
- Participate in activities and themed events,
- Training in bike schools, doing tests and training,
- Find information and advice on the different forms of mobility.