Commuting, walks: cycling in Île-de-France

Finding a "covélotaf"

So, to help you get started with commuting, we have discovered a fantastic service: "Covélotaf".

Proposed by the association Mieux se Passer à Bicyclette, it connects experienced cyclists with beginners wishing to get into commuting. An interactive map makes it easier for these duos to meet.

And for those who are already used to cycling but need to change their route, the community's bikers share their best routes. Precious!