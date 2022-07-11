Commuting, walks: cycling in Île-de-France
Identifying the best cycling route to work, getting into commuting... but accompanied, or find ideas for your weekend walks? Tools, inspiration, practical services: Île-de-France Mobilités supports you in your daily cycling!
Commuting in Île-de-France
In Île-de-France, with the multiplication of cycle paths, the number of cyclists (a neologism that has become commonplace, which means "to go to work by bike") is constantly increasing! And that's wonderful news. But the practice of commuting requires a little preparation.
Finding a "covélotaf"
So, to help you get started with commuting, we have discovered a fantastic service: "Covélotaf".
Proposed by the association Mieux se Passer à Bicyclette, it connects experienced cyclists with beginners wishing to get into commuting. An interactive map makes it easier for these duos to meet.
And for those who are already used to cycling but need to change their route, the community's bikers share their best routes. Precious!
Take a "Bicycle Bus"
That's it, you're into commuting, but you have some apprehensions? Don't panic, the teams of the Covélotaf service offer a map to find a "bicycle bus".
Behind this funny name hides a dynamic map of the Île-de-France with a host of "safe" routes, validated and taken daily by many bikers.
Cycling travel times: the magic tool to estimate your travel times anywhere in Île-de-France
Did you know that to go from Ivry to Villejuif, you only need to pedal for 23 minutes (16 minutes with an electric bike)?
Or that 30 minutes were enough to connect the Saint-Ouen Town Hall to the Gare du Nord... but by bike (20 minutes by e-bike)?
These durations, and thousands of others, you will find them on the Cycling Travel Time website.
A tool developed by GéoVélo for Île-de-France Mobilités that allows you to calculate the time you need to pedal from... anywhere in Île-de-France to anywhere in Île-de-France! With a mechanical or electrically assisted bike.
And we find it magical!
Bike rides in Île-de-France
Cycling to work or to the train station morning and evening is great. But it's even nicer on the weekend, for a walk with family or friends. So, to inspire you and because the Île-de-France is full of wonders that are sometimes unknown, we have compiled some pedal rides for you.
20 bike rides by Géovélo
Géovélo is THE expert service for cycling routes, anywhere in France. And it is quite naturally the partner of Île-de-France Mobilités for our recommendations for cycle routes.
But Géovélo is also the art of composing beautiful bike rides. So, we take you from one end to the other of the Ile-de-France cycle paths, along the Canal de l'Ourcq in the countryside, along the green corridor or from Versailles to Marly le Roi for mobile and inspiring adventures.
28 walks in Île-de-France with Enlarge Your Paris
So, of course, these 28 rides concocted by Enlarge Your Paris are not strictly bike rides... But in the lot, there are many inspiring ideas and courses that can be practiced with your favorite 2 (or 3) wheels !
And it's also an opportunity to remind you that Île-de-France is now available to you for a maximum of 4 euros* and that many Ile-de-France trains allow you to take your bike on board.
European cycle routes: it's rolling!
Did you know? Numerous "cycle routes" crisscross Europe. And some cross the Île-de-France. So whether it's for a few hours or to go on a pedal trip, discover many inspiring cycle routes.
- The Scandibérique
- The Seine by Bike
- The Véloscénie
1. Scandiberia
It connects Trondheim, in Norway, to Santiago de Compostela, in Spain via the Paris region and Bordeaux on 1700 km of cycle paths.
2. The Seine by bike
How about 500 km of cycle paths, from Paris to the sea? Reach Deauville (in Calvados) or Le Havre (in Seine-Maritime) via Rouen and Giverny, along the Seine.
3. The Veloscénie
This time, towards Mont Saint-Michel, which we suggest you pedal. A long cycling adventure that will allow you to cross the Yvelines, the Eure-et-Loir, the Perche and its hills and the Mayenne to the English Channel (and the sea!).
Want to discover even more cycle routes and greenways?
