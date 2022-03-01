Travel all over Île-de-France for up to €4*

4 euros*, but why?

At Île-de-France Mobilités, our mission is to make it easier for everyone to travel in Île-de-France, wherever they come from, whatever their resources.

So, after Navigo Annual Senior Pricing (50% on the Navigo monthly pass for travellers from 62 years old, under conditions), Navigo Junior (24 euros/year for 4-11 year olds), the deployment of the origin/destination ticket at a maximum of 4 euros* allows all those who opt for this transport ticket to travel wherever they want, whenever they want, at a lower cost.