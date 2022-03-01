Travel all over Île-de-France for up to €4*
What is the train or RER ticket origin/destination at 4 euros maximum*?
4 euros is now the price you will pay for an origin/destination ticket, whatever your journey in Île-de-France (if you buy a booklet of 10 tickets, individually it is 5 euros). You can always pay less, but you'll never pay again... More!
4 euros*, but why?
At Île-de-France Mobilités, our mission is to make it easier for everyone to travel in Île-de-France, wherever they come from, whatever their resources.
So, after Navigo Annual Senior Pricing (50% on the Navigo monthly pass for travellers from 62 years old, under conditions), Navigo Junior (24 euros/year for 4-11 year olds), the deployment of the origin/destination ticket at a maximum of 4 euros* allows all those who opt for this transport ticket to travel wherever they want, whenever they want, at a lower cost.
An economical and ecological measure
Year after year, Île-de-France Mobilités invests massively to implement its vision of an ever denser public transport offer, close to home, but also more equitable, comfortable and safe.
Today, Île-de-France benefits from one of the largest networks in the world. A network equipped with more sustainable and environmentally friendly trains, trams, metros and buses.
Now you have one more reason to leave your car in the garage in favour of a train, bus or tram. For less stress, less pollution, more peace of mind and real savings.
9.4 million trips every day on the Ile-de-France transport network, the 2nd busiest rail network in the world after Tokyo, the 2nd densest network in the world after London with 448 stations, the 4th longest network in the world, 922 km of rail network (Metro / RER / Tramway), 550 meters on average between 2 metro stations, 10,500 buses and coaches in circulation
4 euros*, for a change of scenery close to home
With the origin/destination ticket at 4 euros*, it's finally the opportunity to go on a trip, with family, alone or with friends, to discover the 1000 and 1 wonders of Île-de-France!
4 euros* to walk in the heart of the champagne vineyards (but not in Champagne, rather in Saâcy-sur-Marne!), be inspired by the landscapes that enchanted the Impressionists (in Auvers sur Oise), eat Brie (in Meaux or Melun) and Coulommiers (in Coulommiers), immerse yourself in the Middle Ages (in Provins) or simply overlook the meanders of the Seine (from Bonnières), contemplate the turquoise azure of the Marne (go down to Trilport) or enjoy an Art Deco beach in the Oise, when the weather is fine (in L'Isle-Adam)...
And so many other walks and wonders to discover!
* Rate valid for any origin-destination ticket sold in the carnet. The unit price is €5. Origin-destination tickets to or from Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport are not subject to these rates