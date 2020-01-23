Creation of the junior pass for children from 4 to 11 years old

The key points of the junior pass

When will it be available?

The junior pass will be available from the start of the 2020 school year.

Who is it dedicated to?

This new pass is dedicated to children from 4 to 11 years old, in kindergarten and primary school. This represents potentially 1.4 million children in the Île-de-France region.

How much will the junior pass cost and where will it be validated?

The price of the junior pass is €24/year, to travel anywhere in Île-de-France.

Where to register to take advantage of it?

The subscription to the junior pass will be possible from the Imagine R website.