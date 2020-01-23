Creation of the junior pass for children from 4 to 11 years old
The key points of the junior pass
When will it be available?
The junior pass will be available from the start of the 2020 school year.
Who is it dedicated to?
This new pass is dedicated to children from 4 to 11 years old, in kindergarten and primary school. This represents potentially 1.4 million children in the Île-de-France region.
How much will the junior pass cost and where will it be validated?
The price of the junior pass is €24/year, to travel anywhere in Île-de-France.
Where to register to take advantage of it?
The subscription to the junior pass will be possible from the Imagine R website.
Why create the junior pass?
The arrival of the junior pass will allow the implementation of a coherent fare range, adapted to the needs of each person, throughout life:
- Transport is free for children under 4 years old ;
- In kindergarten and primary school : creation of the junior pass at €24/year;
- From college to university : a reduced rate with the Imagine R packages;
- For working people : reimbursement of 50% of their lump sum by their employer;
- For seniors: senior pricing at €37.60/month.
Children aged 4 to 9 will also continue to benefit from a 50% discount on t+ ticket booklets and origin-destination tickets individually or in booklets.
The Scol'R Card is usually paid by families between €50 and €128 depending on the department. In this case, the Junior Pass will allow a total saving of €376 to €454 per child per year.
Finally, for students with disabilities, adapted school transport is fully covered by Île-de-France Mobilités.
This new junior pass will also make it possible to:
- Fight against fraud by getting young people used to validating from an early age;
- Acting for the environment by encouraging families to take public transport;
- Promote mobility and access for families to culture and sport, especially at weekends.
