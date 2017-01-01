imagine R
The Île-de-France Mobilités package that supports young people in the Paris region.
Registrations for 2025-2026 will open in June 2025!
How to subscribe or renew?
For the 2025-2026 school year :
- Registration opens in June 2025.
- The processing time is 10 days.
- Once your subscription has been validated, activate and recharge your pass directly from the Île-de-France Mobilités app !
Visit the imagine R FAQ for more information.
The advantages of the imagine R annual plan
- A very attractive price
- Unlimited mobility throughout the Île-de-France region
- One month free for imagine R Junior and School passes: valid for 13 months for the first year
Generation Imagine R
Are you part of this generation that is moving the lines? Do you want to build a fairer and more responsible society?
Today, imagine R supports you in this process. In addition to more responsible mobility, we open the way and opportunities for you to flourish in Île-de-France.
Associative commitment
Living my life as a citizen, moving the lines, close to home or elsewhere... That's my strength as a young Ile-de-France resident.
Get help
Cyberbullying, school bullying, loneliness... I always find someone to talk to if I have a problem. Phew, I can breathe.
Who are the actors of imagine R?
Île-de-France Mobilités imagines, organises and finances public transport for all Ile-de-France residents.
The Île-de-France Region has been supporting the mobility of young people by participating in the financing of the imagine R pass since its creation.
The Île-de-France Region now allocates a subsidy of 100 euros to high school students aged 15 and over. This aid can be combined with other local aid. It is advisable to check with your local authorities to find out the details of existing subsidies.
To benefit from this aid, young high school students with the subscription must apply for it by connecting to LABAZ, the regional application dedicated to young people in the Paris region.
How do I contact imagine R?
For any questions or clarifications about the imagine R package, go to our FAQ or contact us:
- Email: [email protected]
- Tel.: 09 69 39 22 22 (non-surcharged call - the agency is open Monday to Friday from 8 am to 8 pm and Saturday from 9 am to 8 pm - and closed on public holidays)
- Mail:
IMAGINE R AGENCY
Collection Department
TSA 24455
77213 AVON CEDX