Imagine'R facilitates your commitments in Île-de-France. Want to give a little of your time to support a cause that is close to your heart? Our partner associations are waiting for you! Discover them below, contact them: many volunteer missions are waiting for you to change things.
Join the first network of students in solidarity in the heart of working-class neighbourhoods. By becoming a mentor, you will be supporting young people with academic difficulties.
Are you a high school student and can give 1 hour/week of your time? Become a mentor for children with academic difficulties from CP to 3ème. So that they can reconnect with learning.
Are you between 15 and 35 years old and have a project for biodiversity or for the climate and solidarity? The Foundation for Nature and Mankind can help you achieve this.
Take action against student precariousness by participating in the free distribution of unsold food, foodstuffs and basic necessities.
