Discover our partners, and benefit from good deals (culture, entertainment, everyday products and services) everywhere in Île-de-France.

How to get the right deals?

To receive the codes allowing you to take advantage of your good deals, subscribe to the monthly imagine R newsletter from your customer area. 
How do I subscribe to the imagine R newsletter? We have prepared a video to guide you step by step: watch the video

Pour tous
Sélection de romans, BD, mangas, fantasy, développement personnel...

Each month, you will find a selection of the first chapters of the latest novelties in exclusivity.

Pour tous
-5% sur tout le catalogue

Comedy club, theatre, festival enjoys family outings at a reduced rate

étudiants
39€ le pack de 1 Shorty Callie Noir + 1 Culotte Gaïa

instead of 74€. Organic cotton menstrual panties to put an end to disposable protection.

pour tous
Jusqu'à -95€ sur vos 5 premières box

Take advantage of discounts from the first order. Choose the recipes that make your mouth water and order your box with your fresh ingredients.

Collégiens/Lycéens/Étudiants
-35% sur l'abonnement Réussite Scolaire annuel

💯 The key to revising and passing your Brevet, Baccalaureate, exams, competitions, and orientation (Parcoursup file).

Pour tous
Place de cinéma nationale à 6,95 €

Make a picture of yourself with CinéChèque, the largest network of cinemas in France. Places valid 7 days a week at all screenings.

Pour tous
1 heure achetée = 1 heure offerte

Beginners or already kings of the controller, take advantage of the + large gaming & esport area in France, 2000m² in ❤️ Paris. Excluding weekends and school holidays.

Pour tous
Profitez de -15% sur le plein tarif du billet Liberté Saison 2024.

Even more thrills with Parc Astérix! Take advantage of -15% on the full price of the Freedom Season 2024 ticket.

Pour tous
votre magazine anglais pour 3,25€/mois au lieu de 6,33€

Become bilingual in English to finally understand your favorite series and travel all over the world. Yes you can!

7-13 ans
1 mois offert avec l'application Plume

Does your child have a lot of stories in his head? Give them the chance to develop their imagination and creativity.

Étudiants
Formation au code de la route premium 100 % gratuit

imagine R and En Voiture Simone offer the training that includes privileged and direct access to your dedicated coaches.

Étudiants
Pack permis (formation au code de la route + 17h de conduite) à 639 €

Pass the driving licence quickly, very well done by taking advantage of the licence pack with En Voiture Simone

Étudiants
Abonnement Cercle : 99 € le 1er mois + 27 €/mois au lieu de 49,95 €

Martial arts, dance, Pilates, bodybuilding, coaching... You no longer have an excuse not to be in shape.

Enfants
-10 % sur les formules Junior 1, junior 2 et ado

From dance to martial arts classes, your children will be able to enjoy the Cercles de la Forme sports clubs.

Pour tous
Le sport pour tous !

Take advantage of sports offers negotiated in gyms every month as well as the membership fee of 24€ offered!

Pour tous
-5€ sur chacune de vos 3 premières commandes

Discover Bene Bono, the specialist in seasonal and anti-waste organic fruit and vegetable baskets at low prices!

Étudiants
Webinaires gratuits en exclusivité

Access to free courses and webinars all year round with experts to grow your professional network.

Pour tous
Gagnez des places pour des laser game, escape game, base de loisirs

There is no shortage of fun places in Île-de-France! And we, every month, offer you the chance to win tickets.

Pour tous
Des avantages culture à portée de passe Navigo

+ 300 cultural partners offer reduced, decreasing rates or good deals (cinema, museums, theatres, festivals).

