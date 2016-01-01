Need to confide in you?

Wherever you are in Île-de-France, imagine R helps you find a sympathetic ear. Select the association that corresponds to your needs below: whatever the difficulties you encounter, there is a contact to support you.

e-childhood

3018 is the national number for victims of #cyberharcelement. Anonymous, free and confidential, on the phone or on the 3018 app.
On what subjects?

All digital violence : cyber-harassment, revenge porn, webcam blackmail, identity theft, gender-based or sexual violence, exposure to violent content.

Digital uses : screen time, online pornography, parental controls, account settings, video games, etc.

3018
https://e-enfance.org/besoin-daide/
Youth Health Thread

Health, Sexuality, Unhappiness
Anonymous and Free for 12-25 year olds
One-on-one chat every day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

0800 235 236
https://www.filsantejeunes.com/

SOS Crisis

At the crossroads of health, social and psychological issues, SOS Crise accompanies and guides each person who finds themselves in distress

0 800 19 00 00
https://www.lestransmetteurs.org/plateforme-sos-crise

SOS Amitié

Open to the word of anyone in a state of crisis
Anonymous and confidential and non-judgmental.
Chat 7 days a week from 1 p.m. to 3 a.m.

01 42 96 26 26
https://www.sosamitieidf.asso.fr/

And also...

