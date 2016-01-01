Need to confide in you?
Wherever you are in Île-de-France, imagine R helps you find a sympathetic ear. Select the association that corresponds to your needs below: whatever the difficulties you encounter, there is a contact to support you.
e-childhood
3018 is the national number for victims of #cyberharcelement. Anonymous, free and confidential, on the phone or on the 3018 app.
On what subjects?
All digital violence : cyber-harassment, revenge porn, webcam blackmail, identity theft, gender-based or sexual violence, exposure to violent content.
Digital uses : screen time, online pornography, parental controls, account settings, video games, etc.
Youth Health Thread
Health, Sexuality, Unhappiness
Anonymous and Free for 12-25 year olds
One-on-one chat every day from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
SOS Crisis
At the crossroads of health, social and psychological issues, SOS Crise accompanies and guides each person who finds themselves in distress
SOS Amitié
Open to the word of anyone in a state of crisis
Anonymous and confidential and non-judgmental.
Chat 7 days a week from 1 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Would you like to become an imagine R partner?
To become a partner of Île-de-France Mobilités, download and read the partnership agreement below and then fill in the contact form. We will get back to you as soon as possible.