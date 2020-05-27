Navigo Annual Package Senior Pricing
50% off the Navigo Annual pass for seniors
-50%Conditional
- For travelers over 62 years old
- Travel to all areas of Île-de-France
Pricing
The package costs €44.40 per month, i.e.:
- 50% of the price of the Navigo Month pass
- €444 less than an all-zone Navigo Annual pass
Payment is only made by monthly debit over 12 months.
An application fee of €7.60 applies at the time of subscription.
Can I benefit from it?
To benefit from it, you must:
- Be 62 years of age or older (to be proven with an identity document)
- Not to carry out a professional activity or to carry out a professional activity strictly less than half-time
How do I get it?
The subscription to the Navigo Annual Senior Pricing pass is only done at the carriers' sales agency, and RATP club counters.
Cultural advantages
The Navigo Annual pass (or Month or Liberté + service) allows you to access price reductions or exclusive services in + 300 cultural venues in Ile-de-France.