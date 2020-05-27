Navigo Annual Package Senior Pricing

Many customer and after-sales services are associated with the Navigo Annual Senior Pricing package:

suspension/resumption of the package at any time;

termination of the package;

replacement of the lost, stolen, expired or defective pass;

modification of the annual Navigo pass (photo, identity)*;

modification of bank details;

Etc.

(*) Exclusively in sales agencies, multi-service ticket offices for carriers and certain RATP counters



You can access these services:

For the Navigo Annual Senior Pricing pass, go to the carriers' sales agencies, RATP points of sale, or Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Office with a bank account number and proof of identity.