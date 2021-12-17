On the evening of the 31st, will you return with us? Your transport is open all night on New Year's Eve!
Putting an end to the past year to welcome the news with open arms: that's what New Year's Eve is all about!
Gathered with your loved ones around a gourmet and warm dinner, in your pajamas in front of your favorite movie or dressed in your best clothes of light to set the dance-floor on fire, that evening: you decide!
On December 31, transport is open and free
In the early morning or late at night, forget the time and come home whenever you want!
On December 31, 2025, many lines will be open all night and from 5 p.m. on December 31, 2025 to 12 p.m. on January 1, 2026: transport is completely free (except airport areas).
Which lines will operate? Which resorts will be open?
Metro, train, RER, night bus: we tell you which lines will carry you all night long on the evening of December 31, 2025.
A doubt the same evening?
Rely on the route planner in your Île-de-France Mobilités app.
Metro
Here are the lines running all night and the stations that will be served.
Line 1
Château de Vincennes, Nation, Gare de Lyon, Bastille, Châtelet, Concorde, Franklin D. Roosevelt, George V, Charles de Gaulle Étoile, Porte Maillot, Pont de Neuilly, Grande Arche de la Défense
Line 2
Nation, Père Lachaise, Belleville, La Chapelle, Barbés-Rochechouart, Antwerp, Pigalle, Place de Clichy, Charles de Gaulle Étoile, Porte Dauphine
Line 4
Bagneux-Lucie Aubrac, Porte de Clignancourt, Barbès Rochechouart, Gare du Nord, Gare de l'Est, Strasbourg Saint-Denis, Les Halles, Châtelet, Saint-Michel, Gare Montparnasse, Denfert-Rochereau, Porte d'Orléans, Mairie de Montrouge
Line 6
Nation, Bercy, Place d'Italie, Denfert-Rochereau, Gare Montparnasse, Cambronne, La Motte Picquet-Grenelle, Bir-Hakeim, Trocadéro, Kléber, Charles de Gaulle-Étoile
Line 9
Montreuil Town Hall, Porte de Montreuil, Nation, Oberkampf, Strasbourg Saint-Denis, Grands Boulevards, Havre-Caumartin, Saint Augustin, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Alma-Marceau, Trocadero, La Muette, Porte de Saint-Cloud, Pont de Sèvres
Line 14
Thiais-Orly, Chevilly-Larue, L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Villejuif-Gustave Roussy, Bicêtre Hospital, Maison Blanche, Olympiades, François Mitterrand Library, Cour Saint-Émilion, Bercy, Gare de Lyon, Châtelet, Pyramides, Madeleine, Saint-Lazare, Pont Cardinet, Porte de Clichy, Saint-Ouen, Saint-Ouen Town Hall, Saint-Denis Pleyel (only Orly airport is not served)
RER / train / tram
Here are the lines in circulation all night and the branches that will be served.
Consult the detailed map to find out the frequency of trains in the Paris-Suburbs direction.
RER A
All stations will be served on the line
RER B
All stations will be served on the line
RER C
All stations are served except Pont d'Alma and the branch between Ermont-Eaubonne and Pontoise (served by line H).
RER D
All stations are served except the branch between Corbeil-Essonnes and Malesherbes and the branch between Corbeil-Essonnes and Malesherbes
- The same applies to the Corbeil-Essonnes and Melun branches
RER E
To go towards Chelles-Gournay, go up to Gare de l'Est, Rosa Parks, Noisy le-Sec or Bondy pas Magenta
Lines H, J, L, N, P
All stations will be served on these lines.
Line R
Only the branch between Melun and Montereau via Moret – Veneux les Sablons will be served
T4
All stations will be served on the Bondy - Aulnay-sous-Bois axis.
Night bus
For the night of December 31, 2025 to January 1, 2026, the night bus lines will run like a classic weekend night.