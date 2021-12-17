On the evening of the 31st, will you return with us? Your transport is open all night on New Year's Eve!

Putting an end to the past year to welcome the news with open arms: that's what New Year's Eve is all about!

Gathered with your loved ones around a gourmet and warm dinner, in your pajamas in front of your favorite movie or dressed in your best clothes of light to set the dance-floor on fire, that evening: you decide!

On December 31, transport is open and free

In the early morning or late at night, forget the time and come home whenever you want!

On December 31, 2025, many lines will be open all night and from 5 p.m. on December 31, 2025 to 12 p.m. on January 1, 2026: transport is completely free (except airport areas).