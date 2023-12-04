Navigo Week reimbursement for 3rd grade students during their internship in a company

Refund conditions

Be enrolled in the 3rd grade for the 2025-2026 school year and have completed a discovery internship in a company ; Have purchased a Navigo Week pass during the internship period in a company; Apply online before May 31, 2026 ; Provide the following supporting documents :

The student's internship agreement for the current school year;

Only for students who have used a Discovery Pass: copy of the Discovery Pass and the name card.

The refund will be sent by bank transfer to the referring adult in January 2026.

Special case of smartphone and Discovery pass purchases : if the user has loaded their Navigo Week pass on their smartphone or a Discovery pass during the current month, it is possible that the sale has not yet been reported in the system at the time of the refund request. In this case, we invite you to submit your refund request the month following the purchase of the package.

How do I file a refund request?

You will be able to submit a refund request from December 2025, by clicking on the "Submit a request" button. You will need to log in to your Ile-de-France Mobilités Connect account or create one if you do not already have one.