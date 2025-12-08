Only adult users and emancipated minors on the date of submission of the application can submit a refund request. For underage users, the refund request is made by the payer of the package, who is considered to be the user's legal guardian. The underage user is not required to create an account to obtain a refund to the payer.

If the user meets the eligibility requirements set out in Question 1, the user (or the payer if the user is a minor) must:

Go to the page dedicated to the operation and click on the "Submit an application" button at the bottom of the page.

Log in or create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account: this is necessary to find the purchases you have made and calculate the amount that will be reimbursed to you. If you encounter a problem when logging in to your Ile-de-France Mobilités Connect account, go to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect FAQ page.

In the application process, the following supporting documents must be submitted:

A copy of the internship agreement signed on behalf of the user for the 2024-2025 school year

For users who have used a Discovery Pass: a file containing the two elements that make up the Discovery Pass (name card and card with the pass number)

Make sure that the supporting documents are complete, legible, unaltered and that they include the user's name.

Refund requests are made exclusively online: no request can be processed at the ticket offices by RATP or SNCF customer services, or by telephone by the Navigo Agency.

Only one request per user can be made.