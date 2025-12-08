Refund operation - Navigo Week pass (3rd year internship in a company)
As part of their schooling, 3rd grade students must complete a one-week discovery internship in a company. To facilitate mobility during the duration of this mandatory course, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to refund the Navigo Week pass purchased for this period.
1. What are the eligibility conditions for this redemption operation?
To benefit from the reimbursement of a Navigo Week pass used to go to the location of the discovery internship in a company carried out during the 2025-2026 school year, the user must:
- Be enrolled in the 3rd grade for the 2025-2026 school year
- Have completed your discovery internship in a company
- Have held a Navigo Week pass (zones 1-5, zones 2-3, zones 3-4, zones 4-5 and solidarity pricing) during the internship period during the 2025-2026 school year
2. How do I file a refund request?
Only adult users and emancipated minors on the date of submission of the application can submit a refund request. For underage users, the refund request is made by the payer of the package, who is considered to be the user's legal guardian. The underage user is not required to create an account to obtain a refund to the payer.
If the user meets the eligibility requirements set out in Question 1, the user (or the payer if the user is a minor) must:
- Go to the page dedicated to the operation and click on the "Submit an application" button at the bottom of the page.
- Log in or create an Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account: this is necessary to find the purchases you have made and calculate the amount that will be reimbursed to you. If you encounter a problem when logging in to your Ile-de-France Mobilités Connect account, go to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect FAQ page.
In the application process, the following supporting documents must be submitted:
- A copy of the internship agreement signed on behalf of the user for the 2024-2025 school year
- For users who have used a Discovery Pass: a file containing the two elements that make up the Discovery Pass (name card and card with the pass number)
Make sure that the supporting documents are complete, legible, unaltered and that they include the user's name.
Refund requests are made exclusively online: no request can be processed at the ticket offices by RATP or SNCF customer services, or by telephone by the Navigo Agency.
Only one request per user can be made.
3. When can I apply?
Refund requests must be submitted on the compensation area from now until 31 May 2026 inclusive.
4. How will I receive my refund?
The refund will be paid to the payer of the Navigo Week pass held by the user.
All refunds are made by transfer to the bank account known or entered in the online application process.
If you have already registered a bank account details for direct debits, it is to this account that the transfer will be made. Check that you have registered the correct bank details on your online account to avoid extending the repayment period, otherwise you can do this on your personal account.
If you have paid for your package by credit card or in cash, you will be able to enter your bank details in the refund request process.
5. When will I be refunded?
It takes about three weeks between a request finalized and validated by Île-de-France Mobilités and the moment when the transfer is visible on your account. This period may be longer when there are supporting documents to be verified.
If your request is validated, an email will be sent to you when the transfer is made. There may be a delay of 3 to 4 days before the transfer appears on your account with the subject "REMB NAVIGO SEM ILE-DE-FRANCE MOBILITÉS".
6. How do I check the status of my application?
To find all the refund requests you have made in the Ile-de-France Mobilités compensation area and view their status, go to the request tracking page (you will need to log in to your Ile-de-France Mobilités Connect account).
7. I have applied but the system tells me that I am not eligible
Check that the user you're applying for meets the eligibility criteria:
Special cases of smartphone and discovery pass purchases
If the user has loaded their Navigo Week pass on their smartphone or on a Discovery Pass, it is possible that the sale has not yet been uploaded to the system at the time of the refund request. In this case, we invite you to submit your refund request the month following the purchase of the package.
8. I'm having problems submitting my application
I'm having problems with my Île-de-France Mobilités Connect account
Have you lost your username or password? Can't create an account? Are you experiencing technical problems? Go to the Île-de-France Mobilités Connect FAQ section.
Are you having trouble making your request? Is there a technical problem?
Write to us via this form or call us on 09 70 82 82 83.