Large-scale work in 2026 for a more modern and comfortable network

Tram T13 Phase 1. Works Saint-Germain-en-Laye, Avenue des Loges -
Why work in transport in 2026?

  • Modernising infrastructure that is sometimes a hundred years old
  • Preparing for the arrival of new trains and metros (MF19, MI20, RER NG)
  • Make the network more reliable to reduce breakdowns and delays
  • Anticipating the arrival of new metro lines (15, 16, 17 and 18)
  • Improving reliability, safety and comfort

Did you know?

€3.8 billion will be invested in 2026 to regenerate and modernise the Ile-de-France network!

Which lines will be most impacted by major works in 2026?

In the Metro

  • Lines 8 and 13 : Adaptation of infrastructure for the arrival of the new metro (the MF19)
  • Lines 4 and 12 : Further modernisation and automation
  • Line 13 : Preparatory work for its automation

Impact on the lines in question?

Stations closed, cuts in the evenings and weekends or reduction of frequency.

On the RER

  • Modernisation of lines B, D and E to accommodate the new RER NG and MI20 trains
  • RER B and D : Preparation for the arrival of the NExTEO system (an automatic pilot tool) to improve performance and efficiency on the lines
  • RER C : Modernisation and renewal work

Impact on the lines in question?

Closure of some stations, closure of sections or interruption of traffic.

On the train lines

  • Line H : replacement of the Gavignot rail bridge, whose infrastructure is ageing
  • Line P: illuminated modernisation to improve punctuality

Impact on the lines in question?

Interruption of traffic during the weeks of work.

Spring-Summer 2026: major closures to anticipate

Companions on the C1 Cable site, Limeil-Brévannes station
Stay tuned: additional information will be given to travelers in spring 2026

The summer of 2026 will concentrate structuring projects, involving interruptions ranging from 2 to 6 weeks on certain lines.

Detailed information on interruptions, diversions, replacement buses and routes to be favoured will be shared in spring 2026 through : the various line accounts, operators and on the Île-de-France Mobilités networks.

Plan ahead

While alternative solutions will be offered throughout the work, anticipate your summer journeys: holiday dates, teleworking, transport alternatives, etc.

