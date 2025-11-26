Large-scale work in 2026 for a more modern and comfortable network

Stay tuned: additional information will be given to travelers in spring 2026

The summer of 2026 will concentrate structuring projects, involving interruptions ranging from 2 to 6 weeks on certain lines.

Detailed information on interruptions, diversions, replacement buses and routes to be favoured will be shared in spring 2026 through : the various line accounts, operators and on the Île-de-France Mobilités networks.

Plan ahead

While alternative solutions will be offered throughout the work, anticipate your summer journeys: holiday dates, teleworking, transport alternatives, etc.

The Île-de-France Mobilités app

On a daily basis, check the traffic situation in real time and calculate your routes according to the works with the application.