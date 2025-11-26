Large-scale work in 2026 for a more modern and comfortable network
Why work in transport in 2026?
- Modernising infrastructure that is sometimes a hundred years old
- Preparing for the arrival of new trains and metros (MF19, MI20, RER NG)
- Make the network more reliable to reduce breakdowns and delays
- Anticipating the arrival of new metro lines (15, 16, 17 and 18)
- Improving reliability, safety and comfort
Did you know?
€3.8 billion will be invested in 2026 to regenerate and modernise the Ile-de-France network!
Which lines will be most impacted by major works in 2026?
In the Metro
- Lines 8 and 13 : Adaptation of infrastructure for the arrival of the new metro (the MF19)
- Lines 4 and 12 : Further modernisation and automation
- Line 13 : Preparatory work for its automation
Impact on the lines in question?
Stations closed, cuts in the evenings and weekends or reduction of frequency.
On the RER
- Modernisation of lines B, D and E to accommodate the new RER NG and MI20 trains
- RER B and D : Preparation for the arrival of the NExTEO system (an automatic pilot tool) to improve performance and efficiency on the lines
- RER C : Modernisation and renewal work
Impact on the lines in question?
Closure of some stations, closure of sections or interruption of traffic.
On the train lines
- Line H : replacement of the Gavignot rail bridge, whose infrastructure is ageing
- Line P: illuminated modernisation to improve punctuality
Impact on the lines in question?
Interruption of traffic during the weeks of work.
Spring-Summer 2026: major closures to anticipate
Companions on the C1 Cable site, Limeil-Brévannes station
Stay tuned: additional information will be given to travelers in spring 2026
The summer of 2026 will concentrate structuring projects, involving interruptions ranging from 2 to 6 weeks on certain lines.
Detailed information on interruptions, diversions, replacement buses and routes to be favoured will be shared in spring 2026 through : the various line accounts, operators and on the Île-de-France Mobilités networks.
Plan ahead
While alternative solutions will be offered throughout the work, anticipate your summer journeys: holiday dates, teleworking, transport alternatives, etc.
The Île-de-France Mobilités app
On a daily basis, check the traffic situation in real time and calculate your routes according to the works with the application.