NExTEO, a new tool to improve the punctuality of the RER B and D

What is NExTEO?

The financing of the NExTEO tool on the RER B and D lines has just been voted. But what is NExTEO?

NExTEO is a signalling and traffic control tool that automates part of the train's control by assisting the driver in braking and accelerating.

Its process improves the performance of infrastructure and trains while making it possible to gain 3 to 4 points in punctuality on equipped lines.