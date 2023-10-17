Improving punctuality on the RER B: a 14-point action plan

Since 2015, the RER B line has experienced a decline in quality of service, both from the point of view of the punctuality of trains and the recurrence of malfunctions, impacting the travel conditions of thousands of Ile-de-France residents.

To better understand the sources of malfunctions and restore a quality of service that meets the needs of passengers: Valérie Pécresse, President of Île-de-France Mobilités and the Île-de-France Region, has mandated Yves Ramette (railway expert and former Director General of RATP) alongside two specialised design offices (Setec and Rail Concept) to carry out an audit.

The objective? Study the problem, identify the causes and implement a concrete action plan to restore smooth traffic on the line and improve punctuality by +1% each year.

Audit of the RER B: an initiative integrated into a massive improvement policy

The audit, commissioned in March 2023, is part of a massive investment policy, led by Île-de-France Mobilités to improve the travel conditions of Ile-de-France residents on line B, the second busiest line in Europe (+ 1 million passengers per day).

To this same objective, €3.5 billion has already been invested in various actions, including the order of 146 new and more efficient train sets on the RER B (the MI20) and the implementation of the "NExTEO" process, a signalling and traffic control system allowing better reliability and a gain in punctuality on the line.