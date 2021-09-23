MI20: You voted! Discover the design of the future RER B
The exterior of the future RER B?
A smiling front end! The softness and roundness of its shapes convey an elegant train, with a welcoming, comfortable and attentive spirit.
The interior of the future RER B?
The seats are individual islands. The upper parts of the backrests and the ends of the seats are separated in order to preserve individuality in a collective space.
The space between backrests offers more transparency and light through the train, for a greater sense of well-being and security.
The grab bars and hip braces are carefully integrated into the seat for a qualitative effect and guaranteed robustness.
The lighting takes a dynamic and digital approach, in a spirit of modernity.
A look back at the MI20, your future RER B
- 146 new-generation trains that will include video surveillance, USB sockets, air conditioning and temperature adjusted according to the situation, soothing lighting and optimised dynamic passenger information
- 104-metre-long trains, organised into 7 short carriages
- Wider 2-level cars
- +20% seats, 1070 total seats
- And half of the spaces accessible on the same level
- 26% priority seats
To accommodate these new trains on line B in 2025, work will be necessary to adapt the infrastructure (platform height, power supply reinforcements) but also the maintenance workshops (creation of a new workshop in Mitry and adaptation of the existing workshop in Massy).