MI20: You voted! Discover the design of the future RER B

The seats are individual islands. The upper parts of the backrests and the ends of the seats are separated in order to preserve individuality in a collective space.

The space between backrests offers more transparency and light through the train, for a greater sense of well-being and security.

The grab bars and hip braces are carefully integrated into the seat for a qualitative effect and guaranteed robustness.

The lighting takes a dynamic and digital approach, in a spirit of modernity.