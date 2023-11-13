One train, one story. The RER NG
New train, new vision of mobility: discover the history and progress of the deployment of the RER NG on the Ile-de-France lines.
That's it: the New Generation RER is running on line E
Since 13 November 2023, the RER NG has been in service on the RER E. For the occasion, let's take a look back at the origins of this New Generation RER, a train designed to follow the evolution of a network in full transformation.
The RER NG agenda
From the order to the reception of the first passengers, the journey of a train is punctuated by large and numerous stages. Discover the last steps before the commissioning of the RER NG!
The 8 (essential) steps before the commissioning of the RER NG
Before welcoming passengers, a train must pass a number of test stages. What are they for? How long do they take? Let us explain.
The RER NG identity card
All the information you need to get to know the new train on lines D and E better, all on the same page? It's the identity card of the RER NG!
The RER NG opened its doors to RER D passengers in 2024
It's finally here! Since January 18, 2024, the very first RER NG trains have arrived on line D. In total, 130 7-car trains will equip line D, in addition to 18 Regio 2N trains.