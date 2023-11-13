One train, one story. The RER NG

New train, new vision of mobility: discover the history and progress of the deployment of the RER NG on the Ile-de-France lines.

An RER NG train being tested.
Front of an RER NG ©train Samuel Dhote
Front of an RER NG ©train Samuel Dhote

That's it: the New Generation RER is running on line E

Since 13 November 2023, the RER NG has been in service on the RER E. For the occasion, let's take a look back at the origins of this New Generation RER, a train designed to follow the evolution of a network in full transformation.

The RER NG agenda, everything you need to know about the New Generation RER

The RER NG agenda

From the order to the reception of the first passengers, the journey of a train is punctuated by large and numerous stages. Discover the last steps before the commissioning of the RER NG!

An RER NG train at Gare de Lyon for integration tests, in June 2023

The 8 (essential) steps before the commissioning of the RER NG

Before welcoming passengers, a train must pass a number of test stages. What are they for? How long do they take? Let us explain.

The RER NG identity card

All the information you need to get to know the new train on lines D and E better, all on the same page? It's the identity card of the RER NG!

Interior of an RER NG train that will run on the RER D

The RER NG opened its doors to RER D passengers in 2024

It's finally here! Since January 18, 2024, the very first RER NG trains have arrived on line D. In total, 130 7-car trains will equip line D, in addition to 18 Regio 2N trains.