The RER NG identity card
A new train for the RER E and D, the RER NG (for "new generation") is coming to the network. Let's make the introductions!
Name
- RER NG (new generation)
Order date
- January 2017
Type
- Double-deck electric train
Size
- 6 to 7 cars (between 112 and 130 meters)
Number of places
- 1,563 seats for 6-car trains, and 1,861 seats on 7-car trains
Lines
- the RER NG will run on the RER E and RER D lines
Maximum speed
- 140 km/h
In-service date
- 13 November 2023 : on the RER E
- End of 2024 : on the RER D line
Get to know each other better
Accessibility
- Accessible to all types of disability (sensory, psychological, person with reduced mobility).
- Filling the gap for passengers with reduced mobility: 2 doors per train (1 door on each end car)
- Real-time passenger information via screens and audio announcements.
- Spaces reserved for people with reduced mobility.
Distinctive signs?
- 256 USB ports in the trains intended for the RER E and 312 in those that will equip the RER D
- 5 passenger areas for different types of waiting
- Natural light that changes with the time of day
- Heating in winter and air conditioning in summer