The RER NG identity card Published on 2023 June 09

A new train for the RER E and D, the RER NG (for "new generation") is coming to the network. Let's make the introductions!

The RER NG identity card Name RER NG (new generation) Order date January 2017 Type Double-deck electric train Size 6 to 7 cars (between 112 and 130 meters) Number of places 1,563 seats for 6-car trains, and 1,861 seats on 7-car trains Lines the RER NG will run on the RER E and RER D lines Maximum speed 140 km/h In-service date 13 November 2023 : on the RER E

: on the RER E End of 2024 : on the RER D line

