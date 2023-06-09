The RER NG identity card

A new train for the RER E and D, the RER NG (for "new generation") is coming to the network. Let's make the introductions!

Name

  • RER NG (new generation)

Order date

  • January 2017

Type

  • Double-deck electric train

Size

  • 6 to 7 cars (between 112 and 130 meters)

Number of places

  • 1,563 seats for 6-car trains, and 1,861 seats on 7-car trains

Lines

  • the RER NG will run on the RER E and RER D lines

Maximum speed

  • 140 km/h

In-service date

  • 13 November 2023 : on the RER E
  • End of 2024 : on the RER D line
Interior of an RER NG train
Get to know each other better

Accessibility

  • Accessible to all types of disability (sensory, psychological, person with reduced mobility).
  • Filling the gap for passengers with reduced mobility: 2 doors per train (1 door on each end car)
  • Real-time passenger information via screens and audio announcements.
  • Spaces reserved for people with reduced mobility.

Distinctive signs?

  • 256 USB ports in the trains intended for the RER E and 312 in those that will equip the RER D
  • 5 passenger areas for different types of waiting
  • Natural light that changes with the time of day
  • Heating in winter and air conditioning in summer
Interior of an RER NG train with an information screen
