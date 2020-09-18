The future RER of Île-de-France is unveiled
Things are moving in transport! Île-de-France Mobilités is continuing its investments and today presents the interior design of the 255 RER NG trains that have been ordered to equip lines D and E. Reliable, safe, comfortable and, specifically designed for dense areas, the New Generation RER (NG) will be delivered on lines D and E in order to improve the level of comfort offered to Ile-de-France residents and regularity on these lines.
The future RER of Île-de-France will have spacious exchange platforms, a fully open architecture (without separation between the cars) with 1-level spaces at the ends of the train and 2-level spaces with air conditioning throughout, passenger information screens, sustained lighting, multiple USB ports and reinforced video protection.
The RER NG complements the other modern equipment currently being deployed, such as the Régio2N (lines R, D and N), or the Francilien (lines H, J, K, L and P). The trains on lines B, C and U are renovated or in the process of being renovated. Line A is now fully equipped with double-decker trains, the oldest of which will be renovated.
Dynamic testing has begun! The RER NG is tested in real traffic conditions with peaks of 140 km/h! These field tests should make it possible to check the traction and braking settings of the machines, as well as the safety equipment, the driving assistance, and the resistance of the structures.
