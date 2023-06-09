The RER NG agenda
From the order to the reception of the first passengers, the journey of a train is punctuated by major stages. Discover the last steps before the commissioning of the RER NG!
Between the date of the launch of the order from the manufacturer and the reception of passengers, a train goes through many stages that pave the way for its entry into service. Construction, renovation, tests, first tests, follow with us the last steps before the commissioning of the RER NG!
A project launched in April 2015 with a total investment of €5 billion by Île-de-France Mobilités for the gradual purchase of 255 trains, the RER NG is a double-deck electric rail train that will run on the RER D line at the start of the 2023 school year and the E line in the second quarter of 2024.
February 2023: the first dockside tests on line E
After a long series of technical tests, the RER NG will begin its first night quay tests in February 2023 on the RER E. These tests will be carried out on five platforms at the Paris Est station. These tests will last 8 months and will therefore end at the start of the 2023 school year. In particular, they make it possible to check the technical functioning of the cameras, the gaps in the access of vehicles to people in wheelchairs* or the correct positioning of the stop signs that indicate to the driver where to stop the nose of his vehicle.
*The gap attic are facilities installed between the step of a train and the platform to fill the gap that may exist and allow people in wheelchairs to board.
May 2023: start of daytime tests on the RER D
The month of May marks the start of daytime tests (without passengers on board) in real conditions on the RER D. Trials to integrate and train staff will last 9 months until winter 2024 and will take place on the Paris <> Combs-la-Ville section.
Back to school 2023: passengers on line E board the first RER NG trains
Once the tests are over, it is time for passengers on line E to take the first trains of the RER NG, the deployment of which begins in September 2023! A total of 125 short trains (of 6 cars) are planned on the line.
December 2024: the RER NG arrives on line D
The very first RER NG trains arrive on line D. In total, 130 7-car trains will equip line D in addition to 18 Region 2N trains.
Complete deployment for your RER NG!
In total, 255 RER NG trains will equip the RER E and D lines!