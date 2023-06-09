The RER NG agenda

Between the date of the launch of the order from the manufacturer and the reception of passengers, a train goes through many stages that pave the way for its entry into service. Construction, renovation, tests, first tests, follow with us the last steps before the commissioning of the RER NG!

A project launched in April 2015 with a total investment of €5 billion by Île-de-France Mobilités for the gradual purchase of 255 trains, the RER NG is a double-deck electric rail train that will run on the RER D line at the start of the 2023 school year and the E line in the second quarter of 2024.