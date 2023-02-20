RER NG: the first tests begin on lines E and D
A RER NG train being tested
Summary of the deployment of the new RER on lines E and D
First night tests on line E in February
On the night of 18 to 19 February, the RER NG will begin the first platform tests on line E. The first tests will take place on five platforms at the Gare de l'Est to begin with, and will last until October 2023. Dockside tests make it possible to verify:
- The proper functioning of the cameras
- The proper functioning of the attic gaps for PRM (people with reduced mobility)
- Opening on the right side of the doors to the platforms and not the tracks
- The correct positioning of stop signs
Day tests will start in spring 2023 on line D
In the spring of 2023, it is the turn of line D to welcome the first RER NG trains for integration tests and staff training, this time during the day. These tests will last nine months, during which trains willrun on the Paris <> Combes-la-Ville section.
These RER NG trains will run in real conditions without passengers on board in the middle of the current trains. To prevent passengers from boarding the trains, stickers affixed to the windows and sound messages will be put in place for information!
How many RER NG trains are there on the Île-de-France Mobilités network?
In total, 255 RER NG trains will be ordered to equip the RER E and D lines. The trains are divided into two categories:
- 130 7-car long trains , for line D, which will also be equipped, in the long term, with 18 Regio 2N trains.
- and 125 shorter trains (with 6 cars) planned for line E
Passengers on the E lines will be able to board a train for the first time in October 2023 (subject to acceptance by the competent authorities), after a period of tests and approvals, which is essential for everyone's safety. For the D, the first commercial traffic will be at the end of the first half of 2024.
Final stretch for the RER NG: we tell you everything!
February 2023: night tests begin on the RER E. May 2023: first daytime tests without passengers on board on the RER D. October 2023: gradual entry into service for passengers on the RER E. 2nd quarter 2024: the first RER NG trains arrive for passengers on the RER D. Objective: 255 trains will equip the RER E and RER D lines.
The RER NG, the embodiment of the future of transport wanted by Île-de-France Mobilités
The RER NG, with the Francilien, the Regio 2N and the MI20, embody the modernisation effort and the ambitious policy carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités to develop its network towards greater comfort, regularity and accessibility.
The RER NG (for New Generation) are designed in full compliance with the latest European accessibility regulations. They have also been designed to provide increased comfort for all passengers (natural LED light for reading or working, 300 USB ports in the train to charge your devices, different configurations for different journey lengths, underfloor heating and air conditioning in summer).