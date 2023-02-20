RER NG: the first tests begin on lines E and D

Summary of the deployment of the new RER on lines E and D

First night tests on line E in February

On the night of 18 to 19 February, the RER NG will begin the first platform tests on line E. The first tests will take place on five platforms at the Gare de l'Est to begin with, and will last until October 2023. Dockside tests make it possible to verify:

The proper functioning of the cameras

The proper functioning of the attic gaps for PRM (people with reduced mobility)

Opening on the right side of the doors to the platforms and not the tracks

The correct positioning of stop signs

Day tests will start in spring 2023 on line D

In the spring of 2023, it is the turn of line D to welcome the first RER NG trains for integration tests and staff training, this time during the day. These tests will last nine months, during which trains willrun on the Paris <> Combes-la-Ville section.

These RER NG trains will run in real conditions without passengers on board in the middle of the current trains. To prevent passengers from boarding the trains, stickers affixed to the windows and sound messages will be put in place for information!