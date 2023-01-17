100% new Regio 2N trains on line N
A Regio 2N train on the platform
In 2016, Île-de-France Mobilités launched the largest programme to modernise a train fleet in Europe in a short period of time. On the agenda: 10 billion euros of investment to accelerate the renovation and/or renewal of 700 trains.
Among the new trains: the Francilien (on lines H, J, K, L and P), the RER NG which will gradually arrive on the RER lines D and E and, finally, the Regio 2N (Regional double-decker), which equips 100% of the N and R lines.
The last Regio 2N train arrives on line N
Introduced for the first time on line N in December 2020 as part of the transport modernisation programme led by Île-de-France Mobilités, the Regio 2N is a new-generation train that revolutionises comfort on the rails for 132,000 daily passengers.
And on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, it is the last of the 73 trains ordered for line N that arrives at Gare Montparnasse and makes line N, the second line 100% equipped by the Regio 2N, after two years of deployment.
In total, 145 trainsets have been ordered by Île-de-France Mobilités for the Ile-de-France network, distributed as follows :
- 72 trains for line R and RER D: 61 trains are now in service and the last 11 are scheduled for delivery in 2023/2024,
- and 73 trains currently in circulation on line N.
A Regio 2N train at Paris Montparnasse station
The Regio 2N: how does it transform your journeys?
As part of the latest generation of trains to arrive on the network, the Regio 2N is designed from 95% recyclable materials, and its equipment reflects Île-de-France Mobilités' ambition in terms of comfort and safety :
- Safer mobility : each train has 25 on-board surveillance cameras, providing complete coverage of the boa trains (boa trains are trains with a single long compartment, open along the entire length, where you can move freely from one end to the other).
- Smart trains : on board trains, every time a person gets on or off, crowd sensors record them and share the information with passengers to help them spread out within the train.
- Simplified information collection: on-board passenger information systems (RIVES) make it possible to find out the names and number of stops, the various connections, and the duration of the journey updated according to traffic, from dynamic screens and audio announcements.
The Regio 2N, a train designed for its passengers
20% more seats, double glazing, armrests, underfloor heating in winter and air conditioning during the summer period, more comfortable and modern, these double-decker trains adapt perfectly to the needs of different passengers:
- Workers : there are power sockets, homogeneous lighting and shelves to put their computer
- Passengers with disabilities : equipment that complies with the latest European standards, adapted to the different types of disability (physical, mental, cognitive and sensory)
The arrival of the Regio 2N was accompanied by large-scale works on the N line and a modernisation of the Transilien maintenance sites and garages. The new facilities are more efficient , which increases the reliability of transport on the line, reduces the number of breakdowns and improves the punctuality of trains.