100% new Regio 2N trains on line N

The last Regio 2N train arrives on line N

Introduced for the first time on line N in December 2020 as part of the transport modernisation programme led by Île-de-France Mobilités, the Regio 2N is a new-generation train that revolutionises comfort on the rails for 132,000 daily passengers.

And on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, it is the last of the 73 trains ordered for line N that arrives at Gare Montparnasse and makes line N, the second line 100% equipped by the Regio 2N, after two years of deployment.

In total, 145 trainsets have been ordered by Île-de-France Mobilités for the Ile-de-France network, distributed as follows :