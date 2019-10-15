New trains for the well-being of Ile-de-France residents

What is a "boa" oar?

Access from one car to another is possible easily without having to get off the train. This reinforces the feeling of safety on board, but also allows passengers to move around in order to prepare for their disembarkation or to spread out more easily in the trains. In the end, it is a gain in comfort for passengers, and better regularity all along the line with smoother ascents and descents.

Renovation of the trains

The renovation is underway on 133 trains running on lines D and P (Château-Thierry branch) to improve passenger comfort, with efforts placed on thermal comfort, interior fittings, passenger information and the installation of USB sockets. The deployment of these renovated trains began in March and will continue until 31 December 2021.

On the RER B, the renovation of 31 trains has been launched and is in addition to the 117 trains in circulation already renovated to improve the comfort of the 900,000 daily passengers on this line. In addition, the call for tenders was launched to replace the MI79 and MI84 trains with new, more modern and more capable MING trains.