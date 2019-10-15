New trains for the well-being of Ile-de-France residents
Deployment on the RER E and on the H J K L P lines.
These trains benefit from modern equipment such as air conditioning adapted in real time to the number of passengers, panoramic windows and careful lightingto enhance the comfort of passengers in the Ile-de-France region. It is alsoa more accessible train, thanks to much wider doors than on the previous equipment. This makes it possible to improve the accessibility of trains, but also to facilitate the exchange of passengers in stations. The equipment of the Ile-de-France trains delivered since last September has beenimproved, including the addition of USB ports and new passenger information screens on board.
The equipment of the Regio 2N offers everyone the journey they want: the presence of armrests, power sockets but also homogeneous lighting, allow everyone to read, rest or work. For more comfort in winter, guests can enjoy underfloor heating and air conditioning in summer. It is also a 100% accessible train, with level access to the platforms to facilitate access for all passengers.
Deployment of the new Regio2N trains on lines N and R
- Train N: 73 new trains by 20121
- R train: 42 new trains by 2019
- Train D: 19 new trains from the end of 2019*
* 19 new trains on the Juvisy / Malesherbes / Melun section. The rest of line D will be equipped with new RER NG trains from 2021.
Île-de-France Mobilités finances the renewal of trains at 100%
The new generation RER
Reliable, safe, comfortable and specifically designed for dense areas, the New Generation RER (NG) will be delivered from 2021 on the RER D line in order to improve the level of comfort offered to Ile-de-France residents and regularity on these lines.
As part of the extension of the RER E to the west, they will also equip the RER E from 2022.
What is a "boa" oar?
Access from one car to another is possible easily without having to get off the train. This reinforces the feeling of safety on board, but also allows passengers to move around in order to prepare for their disembarkation or to spread out more easily in the trains. In the end, it is a gain in comfort for passengers, and better regularity all along the line with smoother ascents and descents.
Renovation of the trains
The renovation is underway on 133 trains running on lines D and P (Château-Thierry branch) to improve passenger comfort, with efforts placed on thermal comfort, interior fittings, passenger information and the installation of USB sockets. The deployment of these renovated trains began in March and will continue until 31 December 2021.
On the RER B, the renovation of 31 trains has been launched and is in addition to the 117 trains in circulation already renovated to improve the comfort of the 900,000 daily passengers on this line. In addition, the call for tenders was launched to replace the MI79 and MI84 trains with new, more modern and more capable MING trains.
