Decisions of the Île-de-France Mobilités Council – 09 October 2018

Île-de-France Mobilités launches the order to replace the old T1 trains

A mode of transport that is both efficient and reliable, the tramway is particularly appreciated by the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region, who rediscovered this mode in 1992 with the opening of the T1 (at the time between Saint-Denis and Bobigny). The trains that currently run there date from this time and no longer meet the standards of comfort expected by passengers. In the same spirit as the major plan to renovate and replace 700 trains and RER trains initiated by Valérie Pécresse, which is currently being deployed, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to launch the procedure now in order to replace the existing trains as soon as possible.

In order to anticipate the extensions of the line and improve the offer, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to launch a call for tenders for 115 trains, allowing the installation of new equipment on the entire line, including the extensions to the east and west. The implementation of this call for tenders will be entrusted to RATP within the framework of the expression of needs defined by Île-de-France Mobilités.

The new trams will have to be: