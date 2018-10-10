Decisions of the Île-de-France Mobilités Council – 09 October 2018
10,000 Park & Ride spaces by 2021: goal achieved!
Started in 2016, the programme to create 10,000 additional Park & Ride spaces in the vicinity of stations and metros will be exceeded by 2021. With the decision of Île-de-France Mobilités to create two new Park & Ride facilities in Esbly (77) and Cormeilles-en-Parisis (95) for a total of 950 spaces, 9840 spaces in the inner and outer suburbs have already been financed, to which are added 1000 spaces on the outskirts of Paris.The objective of Île-de-France Mobilités is to encourage Ile-de-France residents to use public transport by providing them with a simple, guaranteed and secure solution for parking their cars.
951 additional Park & Ride spaces to facilitate access to public transport. Since 2016, the creation of 9800 spaces has been launched in 25 parks to facilitate passengers' access to public transport. Corneilles-en-Parisis P 304 spaces planned. Esbly P 647 spaces planned.
Gare du Nord – Gare de l'Est: a connection in less than 6 minutes and 100% accessible
Île-de-France Mobilités validates the implementation of facilities to significantly improve the link between the Gare du Nord/Magenta and the Gare de l'Est, and to improve the living environment and comfort of users and local residents.
With 800,000 passengers passing through the Gare du Nord, the Gare de l'Est, and the RER E Magenta station every day, these stations are a real gateway to the Île-de-France. It was thus the first "interchange hub" in Europe, whose growth continued with the arrival of the Charles-de-Gaulle Express trains. 25% of passengers, or more than 200,000 people, make a connection there.
A project with three strands of action:
- Facilitate the pedestrian link between the two above-ground stations in just 6 minutes
- 60 meters of underground corridor
- Accessible
The RER D and P trains will be renovated next year
Initiated by Valérie Pécresse in 2016, the major plan to renovate and replace 700 trains and RER trains in Île-de-France continues with the decision to renovate 133 trains currently running on lines D and P in order to provide passengers on these lines with more comfortable trains as quickly as possible. The renovated trains will be put into service between 1 March 2019 and 31 December 2021.
The renovation will consist of:
- Improve thermal comfort by affixing athermal films to the panes and increasing the number of operable windows.
- Making improvements to interior layouts
- Equip rooms and platforms with USB sockets to recharge mobile equipment.
- Improve passenger information by installing screens in the trains displaying dynamic line maps on the platforms in addition to the current displays, by adopting external front displays to display more detailed messages, and by replacing all the loudspeakers with the latest generation of speakers.
Île-de-France Mobilités launches the order to replace the old T1 trains
A mode of transport that is both efficient and reliable, the tramway is particularly appreciated by the inhabitants of the Ile-de-France region, who rediscovered this mode in 1992 with the opening of the T1 (at the time between Saint-Denis and Bobigny). The trains that currently run there date from this time and no longer meet the standards of comfort expected by passengers. In the same spirit as the major plan to renovate and replace 700 trains and RER trains initiated by Valérie Pécresse, which is currently being deployed, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to launch the procedure now in order to replace the existing trains as soon as possible.
In order to anticipate the extensions of the line and improve the offer, Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to launch a call for tenders for 115 trains, allowing the installation of new equipment on the entire line, including the extensions to the east and west. The implementation of this call for tenders will be entrusted to RATP within the framework of the expression of needs defined by Île-de-France Mobilités.
The new trams will have to be:
- Accessible to people with disabilities
- Silent
- Bright thanks to large glass area and careful lighting
- Digital video surveillance teams
- Teams of visual (digital signage) and audio passenger information tools
Île-de-France Mobilités prepares the reorganisation of the bus network in Paris
Decided by Île-de-France Mobilités in June 2017 following a major consultation with users, associations and elected officials, the complete reorganisation of the Paris bus network, scheduled for April 2019, has been in the works for several months. This reorganization, necessary to adapt to the new places of life in the capital, is the most profound in 70 years.
A new bus network in Pairs and the inner suburbs, put into service in spring 2019. Road improvements financed at 70% by Île-de-France mobilités, 700 bus drivers recruited.
Key points:
- Île-de-France Mobilités will finance more buses (100 additional buses) which will be more frequent, including at weekends. This will require the recruitment of more than 600 new bus drivers and the training of supervisors
- The changes to the route of the lines generate the creation of nearly 250 new stops
- A support system during implementation is planned with the reinforcement of the teams in contact with customers, before the change and after the implementation of the new service
- The development of the roads by the City of Paris, necessary for the restructuring of the bus network, is continuing. This work, which will have to be carried out before spring 2019, is estimated at 3.2 million euros and 70% subsidised by Île-de-France Mobilités.
At a glance
The bus networks of Versailles Grand Parc, Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Marne-la-Vallée have been thoroughly restructured
Île-de-France Mobilités is continuing its ambitious programme initiated in 2016 to restructure the Ile-de-France bus network to create a balanced regional network adapted to the travel challenges of each Ile-de-France resident and to facilitate their daily transport conditions. At its last Board of Directors' meeting, Île-de-France Mobilités voted to improve and strengthen 63 bus lines in the inner and outer suburbs and Noctilien for a budget of €10.9 million. These measures concern more particularly the networks in the outer suburbs of Versailles Grand Parc, Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Marne-la-Vallée.
Did you know? 350 bus lines have already been reinforced since 2016 in order to facilitate travel for Ile-de-France residents. 20% new offer!
Île-de-France Mobilités anticipates the future and launches the construction of a second platform for the Créteil-Pompadour station
Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to create a second platform at Créteil-Pompadour station, which is currently very popular with users of RER line D, in order to guarantee passengers access to the station, even in the event of disruptions, and to prepare for the arrival of new trains and new connections.
Real-time information on the Centre Essonne bus network
Île-de-France Mobilités is continuing its efforts to improve passenger information, particularly on buses in the outer suburbs. Thus, it is the turn of the Centre Essonne network (operated by TICE) to be equipped with dynamic and real-time passenger information equipment, which improves daily transport conditions.
Cleaner stations and stations
8.5 million euros will be invested between 2018 and 2021 to make stations cleaner and more welcoming for passengers. In addition to the installation of a hundred toilets, the cleaning teams will be reinforced as well as the treatment of odors. Each year, Île-de-France Mobilités invests €85 million in the cleanliness of the RATP network and €75 million in the SNCF network.
More than €8.5 million for cleanliness in the metro (2018-2021). Installation of toilets in the metro, reinforcement of cleaning teams, awareness of cleanliness among users, treatment of odours in the spaces.