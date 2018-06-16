16 June 2018: the Regio 2N arrives on the Paris-Montereau axis of the R line

The deployment of new Regio 2N trains began last December on the R line, with 11 trains delivered on the Montereau-Melun axis via Héricy to date.

From 18 June, 3 new Regio 2N trains will run between Paris-Gare de Lyon and Montereau, reaching 19 trains by the end of the summer. From December, new trains will be gradually deployed between Paris-Gare de Lyon and Montargis, to meet the needs of all 72,000 passengers on the line.

The fleet will eventually consist of 42 trains, 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, at a cost of 589 million euros.