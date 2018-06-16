16 June 2018: the Regio 2N arrives on the Paris-Montereau axis of the R line
The deployment of new Regio 2N trains began last December on the R line, with 11 trains delivered on the Montereau-Melun axis via Héricy to date.
From 18 June, 3 new Regio 2N trains will run between Paris-Gare de Lyon and Montereau, reaching 19 trains by the end of the summer. From December, new trains will be gradually deployed between Paris-Gare de Lyon and Montargis, to meet the needs of all 72,000 passengers on the line.
The fleet will eventually consist of 42 trains, 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, at a cost of 589 million euros.
The Regio 2N: a train designed for passengers
Whether you want to work, read, sleep or chat with your neighbours, the equipment of the Regio 2N Transilien offers everyone the trip they want. The presence of armrests, power sockets but also homogeneous lighting, allow everyone to read, rest or work. For more comfort in winter, guests can enjoy underfloor heating and air conditioning in summer.
Those who want to work or simply charge their mobile phone will also be able to do so thanks to 220v electrical outlets installed between the seats.
Bicycle spaces are also available for passengers who combine train and bicycle in their daily journeys.
- Passenger information: the traveller has access to information about his journey at any time, updates: name and number of stops, duration of the journey and possible connections with other trains, buses, trams, metros.
- Accessibility: a 100% accessible train designed to simplify travel for people with reduced mobility with level access to the platforms or handles attached to the seat. These developments will benefit all passengers.
- Safety: To ensure the safety of passengers in all areas of the train, each Regio 2N train is equipped with 25 surveillance cameras. The Regio 2N is a so-called "boa" train allowing easy access from one car to another. Lighting has also been added to the platforms to reinforce the sense of safety.
Routes of the new Regio2N trains on line N and R. 19 new trains on line D from the end of 2019. 42 new trains on the R line by 2019. 73 new trains on line N by 2021. Île-de-France Mobilités is financing the renewal of the trains at 100%.
708 Trains new or renovated between 2016 and 2021