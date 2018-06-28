Île-de-France Mobilités, RATP and SNCF launch a call for tenders to replace RER B trains

Line B of the RER is the backbone of the Île-de-France transport network on the North-South axis. This line, which provides up to 900,000 trips per day, is of major importance for the operation of the Île-de-France region.

This is why, as an extension of its unprecedented investments to offer a better quality of service to Ile-de-France residents on all the lines of the Region, Île-de-France mobilités, with the RATP and SNCF, decided in July 2016 to accelerate the replacement of the trains currently in circulation with more capacity, efficient, comfortable equipment adapted to the operating constraints of the line, initially planned from 2029-2030.

This contract will be sized for the acquisition of a maximum of 180 "MING" (Next Generation Interconnected Equipment) elements, the first deliveries are expected in 2024 with a view to carrying out the homologation tests allowing them to be put into commercial service from 2025.

Île-de-France Mobilités and RATP are financing this entire programme.

Line B is currently equipped with 117 renovated MI 79 trains, and 31 MI 84 trains currently being renovated, two operations financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, RATP and SNCF, and which have already improved comfort on these trains by the time the MING arrives.

The contract will cover the study and supply of equipment, in 2 tranches:

A firm tranche of 146 elements

an optional tranche of up to 34 additional elements

These future trains will be able to run on the entire line B, i.e. on the RATP and SNCF networks, with dual voltages of 1500 V DC and 25 kV AC respectively.

These MINGs will have the following main technical characteristics: