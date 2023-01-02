Transport in 2023: things are moving in Île-de-France!

It's getting closer! And it is even planned for the end of 2023: the new terminus of metro line 11 will soon be a little further east, in Rosny-Bois-Perrier.

On the programme, 6 new stations to serve even more passengers: Serge Gainsbourg, Place Carnot, Montreuil-Hôpital, Coteaux Beauclair, La Dhuys and the terminus, Rosny-Bois-Perrier.