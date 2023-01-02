Transport in 2023: things are moving in Île-de-France!
Return to 100% of the transport offer.
100 new or renovated trains on the entire network.
RER E: 16 new RER NG, line N: 100% Regio2N, M7: 100% renovated metros, M11: 100% new metros, M4 and M14: 55 new metros, RER B: start of construction of the double-decker RER trains that will equip the line.
Buses and coaches: sustained renewal. 800 new electric and BioNGV vehicles, to make the energy transition a reality.
Metro: automation on the move. M4: 100% automated by the end of 2023. M13: next line to be automated, studies launched.
New Noctilien line. N155 from Gare Saint-Lazare to Gare Nord de Poissy.
New tram lines. T10 between Croix de Berny and Clamart - Jardin parisien, T12 from Massy to Évry.
Security: recruitment of 200 additional agents.
Bicycles: purchase assistance, 187,000 people helped to buy electrically assisted bicycles.
Free ticketing. Validating with your iPhone will be possible! The Liberté + pass gradually extended to the entire region: pay only for the journeys made.
Trains and metro: new!
In 2023, no less than 100 new or renovated trains and metros will run on the network.
- RER E : 16 new RER NG trains will arrive this year
- Line N : 100% of new Regio2N trains will equip the line
- Metro 7 : 100% of the metros have been renovated
- Metro 11 : 100% of new metros will be installed on the line by the end of the year
- Metros 4 and 14 : 55 new metros will equip these lines
- RER B : construction of the MI20, double-decker trains, will start
Metro: automation on the move
- M4 : automatic shuttles have already been running since September 2022. By the end of 2023, 100% of your metros will be automatic on the line.
- U13 : it's voted! Line 13 will be automated. Studies to achieve this have been launched.
Buses and coaches: renewal and energy transition
With 800 completely new electric or BioNGV vehicles on the roads of the Ile-de-France region in 2023, out of a total of 3442 clean vehicles, and 50% of the BioNGV used produced directly in the region, Île-de-France Mobilités is mobilizing to make the energy transition a reality.
Extension: line 11 to Rosny-Bois-Perrier
It's getting closer! And it is even planned for the end of 2023: the new terminus of metro line 11 will soon be a little further east, in Rosny-Bois-Perrier.
On the programme, 6 new stations to serve even more passengers: Serge Gainsbourg, Place Carnot, Montreuil-Hôpital, Coteaux Beauclair, La Dhuys and the terminus, Rosny-Bois-Perrier.
Trams, Noctilien: new lines to always better connect
In 2023, tram lines T10 and T12 will enter service. The first will link Croix de Berny to Clamart Jardin Parisien; the second, Massy at Évry.
Things are also moving on the Noctilien side with the creation of a new N155 line between Gare Saint-Lazare, in Paris, and the Gare Nord in Poissy.
Security: more agents, for more peace of mind
In 2023, 200 additional agents will be recruited to ensure security in Ile-de-France transport.
In five years, more than 1000 additional security personnel have been deployed to guarantee the peace of mind of your journeys, i.e. a total of more than 4000 agents currently present throughout the network.
By 2027, there will be 5000, thanks to the recruitment of 1000 new staff.
Ticketing: your journeys in freedom
In 2023, two major new features:
- You will be able to validate directly with your iPhone, as is already the case for phones running Android.
- Navigo Liberté + will be gradually extended to the entire region! You will thus be able to move freely throughout the Île-de-France region and only pay for the trips made, the following month.
Bicycles: we help you pedal in Île-de-France
Because cycling is fully part of a plural, sustainable mobility offer, and because it facilitates intermodality (thanks in particular to the development of bicycle parking in stations and stations in the Paris region), Île-de-France Mobilités fully supports your practices thanks to the purchase bonus.
And with 187,000 people already helped to acquire their bikes, it's not about to stop!