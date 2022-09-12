Line 4: let's go for automation

The automatic metro line 4? It's already a reality!

Since 2022, you can even borrow them. Automatic shuttles take you between Bagneux and Porte de Clignancourt.

This line, the busiest in the Île-de-France Mobilités network, which connects Porte de Clignancourt to Bagneux, is entering a new era with 100% automatic metros in 2024!