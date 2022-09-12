Line 4: let's go for automation
The automatic metro line 4? It's already a reality!
Since 2022, you can even borrow them. Automatic shuttles take you between Bagneux and Porte de Clignancourt.
This line, the busiest in the Île-de-France Mobilités network, which connects Porte de Clignancourt to Bagneux, is entering a new era with 100% automatic metros in 2024!
Automating line 4, but why?
Line 4 will be the third automatic line in the Ile-de-France metro network. But why automate the metro? The advantages of an automatic line – like lines 1, 14 and now line 4 – are multiple:
- Increased transport capacity
- Adaptation of the offer in real time
- Short intervals between two trains
- Increased safety and consistency
- Staff on the ground at the service of passengers
- Rapid intervention when needed thanks to permanent supervision
The cost of its automation represents an investment of around €470 million, 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.
Which automatic metros on line 4?
Once fully automated, at the end of 2023, line 4 will operate three generations of automatic rolling stock:
- the MP89 and MP05 self-driving, historical equipment from line 14
- the new MP14 automatic equipment (which already runs on line 14)
Gradual automation of the Île-de-France Mobilités network
The automation of metro line 4 comes after that of line 1. Line 14, on the other hand, has been automatic since its opening in 1998.
In 2022, it is the turn of metro 13 to see its line automated, with the arrival of the first trains in 2027.
The future lines 15, 16, 17 and 18 will also be availableas soon as they are commissioned.