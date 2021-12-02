The automation of a metro line in 8 questions

4. Automation: what are the advantages?

Automating a metro line makes it possible to save travel time, but also to make it more robust on a daily basis (fewer hazards, better regularity), to improve traffic flow as much as possible, and even to increase the level of supply without having to change the infrastructure.

Full (or integral) automation – coupled with centralised control stations (this is the "control tower" of each line) – makes it possible to manage the entire train fleet in unison, in real time, in accordance with the transport plan and to be able to adapt to disrupted situations.