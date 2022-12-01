Metro: the automation of line 13 voted

Line 13 has a long history. First of all, that of a line known for its record number of passengers and its more than "tight" journeys during rush hour. A problematic passenger density that the extension of line 14, inaugurated in December 2020, aims to remedy. Since the works, the number of passengers at peak hours has dropped by 19 to 27%.

Convinced of the importance of improving the comfort of this line, which is one of the busiest on the network, and anticipating the increase in ridership that should accompany development and job creation projects on the outskirts of Paris, Île-de-France Mobilités has chosen to invest in its modernisation. A modernization that involves the automation of line 13.