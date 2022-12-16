RER NG: a first long train arrives at the Technicentre in Villeneuve Saint-Georges

The first RER NG trains in circulation from the start of the 2023 school year

Once its deployment is complete, no less than 1.23 million passengers will use the new RER NG (for New Generation) on the RER D and E lines, with the first opening in September 2023 on line E.

And to ensure that these new RER trains enter into circulation smoothly, the very first trains - out of the 255 ordered or planned to be ordered - arrive at the Technicentre in Villeneuve Saint-Georges for their handling by the operator and a period of training for the operating teams.

The RER NG, a building block in an ambitious modernisation project

Alongside the Ile-de-France and Regio2N trains, the MP14 metro (and tomorrow the MF19 metro), the RER NG embodies the effort to modernise and renew the rolling stock of the Ile-de-France network undertaken since 2016 by Île-de-France Mobilités.

New equipment that serves two priority objectives: to improve the regularity of the lines and the daily comfort of passengers.