RER NG: a first long train arrives at the Technicentre in Villeneuve Saint-Georges
First RER NG train at the Technicentre in Villeneuve Saint-Charles for training of SNCF operating teams.
The first RER NG trains in circulation from the start of the 2023 school year
Once its deployment is complete, no less than 1.23 million passengers will use the new RER NG (for New Generation) on the RER D and E lines, with the first opening in September 2023 on line E.
And to ensure that these new RER trains enter into circulation smoothly, the very first trains - out of the 255 ordered or planned to be ordered - arrive at the Technicentre in Villeneuve Saint-Georges for their handling by the operator and a period of training for the operating teams.
The RER NG, a building block in an ambitious modernisation project
Alongside the Ile-de-France and Regio2N trains, the MP14 metro (and tomorrow the MF19 metro), the RER NG embodies the effort to modernise and renew the rolling stock of the Ile-de-France network undertaken since 2016 by Île-de-France Mobilités.
New equipment that serves two priority objectives: to improve the regularity of the lines and the daily comfort of passengers.
The RER NG is 225 trains ordered which will be divided for their operation between line E and line D
RER New Generation, what will it change?
More comfortable, more efficient and safer, the RER NG represents a real transformation in the quality and performance of transport for all passengers.
What are the differences with the RER currently in circulation?
The RER NG is more comfortable:
- Air conditioning and heating that adapt in real time to the number of passengers for pleasant travel conditions in all seasons
- Modern , strong lighting for reading or working comfortably
- Multiple USB ports to charge electronics with ease
Accessible to all:
- Doors almost two metres wide to make it easier for a large number of passengers to board
- Straight floor adapted to facilitate the movement of people with reduced mobility
- Creation of more spacious reception areas to facilitate movement on the train
- Dedicated spaces for wheelchair users
- Audible door tracking assistance system for the visually impaired
- Gaps in the doors to make it easier for wheelchairs to get in and out
Modern and communicative:
- Real-time information screens for clear and easy-to-access information for passengers on their journey
- Enhanced video protection for everyone's safety
- Contemporary curves and a colourful interior
Intelligently designed:
- Specifically designed for dense areas, it has an open interior architecture (no separation between the carriages) and two floors, which make it easier to move around the train and find a seat more easily
- 4 different rooms for different types of waiting :
- Low room, comfortable and practical
- Reception area, for short journeys or the few minutes of waiting before stopping
- High, bright and quiet room
- Wheelchair User Area
It will take a few more months of patience, during which the SNCF teams, who will operate this train, will train and train, before being able to take advantage of the RER NG on the RER E line at the start of the 2023 school year.
Modelling of the RER NG in the station before passenger boarding.