Validate directly with your Android phone!

Android first, iOS soon

Validate directly with your phone, a gesture that is first open to phones running the Android operating system. Service available on most NFC phones from Android 8 onwards. More information on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/titres-et-tarifs/supports/smartphone.

Do you have an iPhone? No worries but still a little patience: we are working on it and the service will soon open to iOS phones.