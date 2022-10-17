Validate directly with your Android phone!

Android first, iOS soon

Validate directly with your phone, a gesture that is first open to phones running the Android operating system. Service available on most NFC phones from Android 8 onwards. More information on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/titres-et-tarifs/supports/smartphone.

Do you have an iPhone? No worries but still a little patience: we are working on it and the service will soon open to iOS phones.

How to validate with your Android phone?

  1. Download the latest version of the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile app from the Play Store
  2. Buy the ticket or season ticket that suits you (please note that this service is not compatible with Navigo Annuel and imagine R season tickets). Need a tutorial?
  3. Remember to activate the NFC function of your phone
  4. In front of the validators: turn on and unlock the screen, bring the phone close and... Spend! (It is not necessary to launch the Île-de-France Mobilités app)

Which transport tickets are compatible?

Here are the tickets that allow you to validate directly with your phone:

  • t+ tickets and ticket books
  • Orlybus and Roissybus
  • Navigo Day
  • Navigo Jeunes WE
  • Navigo Week
  • Navigo Month

Please note: validation with your Android phone is not possible with a Navigo Annual or imagine R subscription.

Please note: verification with your Android phone is not possible with:

  • The Annual Navigo Pass
  • Imagine R packages
  • Transport solidarity packages
  • Origin - destination tickets

Do you have any questions?

So, shall we drop you off?