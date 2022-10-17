Validate directly with your Android phone!
Android first, iOS soon
Validate directly with your phone, a gesture that is first open to phones running the Android operating system. Service available on most NFC phones from Android 8 onwards. More information on https://www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr/titres-et-tarifs/supports/smartphone.
Do you have an iPhone? No worries but still a little patience: we are working on it and the service will soon open to iOS phones.
How to validate with your Android phone?
- Download the latest version of the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile app from the Play Store
- Buy the ticket or season ticket that suits you (please note that this service is not compatible with Navigo Annuel and imagine R season tickets). Need a tutorial?
- Remember to activate the NFC function of your phone
- In front of the validators: turn on and unlock the screen, bring the phone close and... Spend! (It is not necessary to launch the Île-de-France Mobilités app)
Which transport tickets are compatible?
Here are the tickets that allow you to validate directly with your phone:
- t+ tickets and ticket books
- Orlybus and Roissybus
- Navigo Day
- Navigo Jeunes WE
- Navigo Week
- Navigo Month
Please note: validation with your Android phone is not possible with a Navigo Annual or imagine R subscription.
Please note: verification with your Android phone is not possible with:
- The Annual Navigo Pass
- Imagine R packages
- Transport solidarity packages
- Origin - destination tickets
Do you have any questions?
- Visit the Île-de-France Mobilités website, under the heading "How to load tickets into your phone and validate with it"
- Visit the FAQ page "Travelling with your phone in our mobile app
- Ask your questions on the Île-de-France Mobilités Twitter account.