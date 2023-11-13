The new generation RER has arrived on line E

That's it! Since November 13, 2023, passengers on the RER E line have been able to board a brand new train, the RER NG (for "New Generation"), a few months before those on the RER D line, who will discover it by the end of 2024.

This is an opportunity to review an ambitious policy led by Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners to transform the Ile-de-France RER network towards greater comfort and reliability.