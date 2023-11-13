The new generation RER has arrived on line E
That's it! Since November 13, 2023, passengers on the RER E line have been able to board a brand new train, the RER NG (for "New Generation"), a few months before those on the RER D line, who will discover it by the end of 2024.
This is an opportunity to review an ambitious policy led by Île-de-France Mobilités and its partners to transform the Ile-de-France RER network towards greater comfort and reliability.
RER NG: one train, different challenges
Reliable, more responsible and comfortable: the new train on lines E and D is a concrete solution to the challenges of increasing ridership on the network and the transformation of passenger requirements in public transport, the central point of quality of life in urban areas.
The RER NG, in a few keywords
- Creating space : faced with the constant increase in ridership, the RER NG has redesigned its spaces to offer a spacious, modular and open train along its entire length to facilitate movement on board.
- Accessible to all : the RER NG is a 100% accessible train with many widened doors as well as various waiting areas , several of which are reserved for people with disabilities and wheelchairs.
- Innovation : LED lights that adapt to different times of the day, real-time and connected passenger information, USB ports and smart air conditioning: the RER NG naturally integrates technology into its design for the comfort of all.
- Saving time : in order to increase the number of trains per hour and gain in reliability, the RER NG will be equipped with the NExTEO process: a management automation tool that will improve punctuality and performance.
A network in full transformation
The arrival of this new train on lines E and D is not the result of an isolated initiative, but a stone in the edifice of an RER network in full transformation in Île-de-France:
- Extension of the RER E between Haussmann Saint-Lazare and Mantes-la-Jolie (Eole project),
- Installation of NExTEO : a tool for automating management and performance on the RER B, D and E,
- Or the arrival of 146 MI20 trains, the new RER B by 2025.
The gradual order of 255 trains , launched in 2015, is therefore part of a policy of massive renewal and renovation of trains in Île-de-France, driven by Valérie Pécresse, President of Île-de-France Mobilités and the Île-de-France Region, to improve passenger comfort and increase the regularity of trains on the lines.