Opening of the C1 Cable on 13 December: instructions for the 1st cable car in Île-de-France
C1 cable: everything you need to know
- The 5 stations of the C1 Cable link Créteil to Villeneuve-Saint-Georges via the Limeil-Brévannes, Valenton and the green corridor of La Végétale in the Val-de-Marne
- Frequency : - 30 seconds during rush hour between two cabins
- 22 minutes saved on your journeys : while the bus takes 40 minutes at best, the C1 Cable makes the same journey in 18 minutes while avoiding road traffic
- The line will be put into service on Saturday, December 13, 2025 from 11 a.m
C1 cable: how to use it
1- With which ticket can I take the C1 Cable?
- Your usual Navigo Pass? It's all good!
- A Navigo Liberté +? Also
- Do you use single tickets ? It is with the same tickets as for the bus or tram that you can travel on the C1 Cable
2- And on the platform, how does it work?
For starters, access to the docks and cabins is 100% accessible with level boarding and gentle slopes that make them easy to access.
To take the C1 Cable, simply let yourself be guided
An agent accompanies passengers, gives you the green light to get on and tells you which cabin to get into.
- He regulates the speed or stops the cabins to adapt them to the crowds and make it easier for passengers to get on and off
- Are you in a wheelchair, have a stroller or suitcases? The agent modulates the cabin to the needs of the passengers
3- On board? It's simple
- The doors are automatic
- We travel seated
- As usual, when we arrive at the terminus: we get off
- A problem in the cabin? An intercom allows you to call an agent at the station
Let's celebrate the opening of the C1 Cable together!
The C1 Cable was officially put into service on Saturday, December 13, 2025
To present it in detail to its passengers, Île-de-France Mobilités organised an inauguration day with surprises and activities planned at each station.
The detailed program of this event is available here: