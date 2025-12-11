Opening of the C1 Cable on 13 December: instructions for the 1st cable car in Île-de-France

C1 cable: how to use it

1- With which ticket can I take the C1 Cable?

Your usual Navigo Pass? It's all good!

It's all good! A Navigo Liberté +? Also

Also Do you use single tickets ? It is with the same tickets as for the bus or tram that you can travel on the C1 Cable

2- And on the platform, how does it work?

For starters, access to the docks and cabins is 100% accessible with level boarding and gentle slopes that make them easy to access.

An agent accompanies passengers, gives you the green light to get on and tells you which cabin to get into.

He regulates the speed or stops the cabins to adapt them to the crowds and make it easier for passengers to get on and off

Are you in a wheelchair, have a stroller or suitcases? The agent modulates the cabin to the needs of the passengers

3- On board? It's simple