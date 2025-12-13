New lineCréteil > Villeneuve-Saint-Georges

The 1st cable car in Île-de-France completes the transport offer of the Ile-de-France network. Since its commissioning on 13 December 2025, the C1 Cable has directly linked the cities of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, Limeil-Brévannes and Valenton to the Metro 8 Créteil – Pointe du Lac. This attractive and innovative mode of transport provides a concrete response to the daily travel difficulties experienced by the inhabitants of these towns in the Val-de-Marne.
4.5 km
from Créteil to Villeneuve-Saint-Georges
5 stations
spaced 500 to 1800 metres apart
Less than 30 seconds
between 2 cabin passes
4 municipalities crossed
Créteil, Limeil-Brévannes, Valenton and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges
11,000 passengers per day
expected at commissioning
Cabins with 10 seats
100% accessible
Calendar
- 2019Public inquiry and declaration of public utility
- 2021Awarding of the Global Performance Contract for the design-build-maintenance of the C1 / Finalization of the preliminary design studies (AVP)
- 2022Study of the organisation of works (PRO) / Start of concession works (rerouting of networks)
- 2023-2024Infrastructure works: construction of the cable car, stations and their facilities
- May to December 2025Traffic tests and dry runs
- TodayDecember 13, 2025Commissioning
- Early 2026Completion of the finalization work around the stations