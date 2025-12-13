Cable

New lineCréteil > Villeneuve-Saint-Georges

The 1st cable car in Île-de-France completes the transport offer of the Ile-de-France network. Since its commissioning on 13 December 2025, the C1 Cable has directly linked the cities of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, Limeil-Brévannes and Valenton to the Metro 8 Créteil – Pointe du Lac. This attractive and innovative mode of transport provides a concrete response to the daily travel difficulties experienced by the inhabitants of these towns in the Val-de-Marne.

Entrance to La Végétale © Île-de-France Mobilités station | Doppel France - Non-contractual development intention

Thank you for being there

Plan

Key-Figures

4.5 km

from Créteil to Villeneuve-Saint-Georges

5 stations

spaced 500 to 1800 metres apart

Less than 30 seconds

between 2 cabin passes

4 municipalities crossed

Créteil, Limeil-Brévannes, Valenton and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges

11,000 passengers per day

expected at commissioning

Cabins with 10 seats

100% accessible

Calendar

  1. 2019
    Public inquiry and declaration of public utility
  2. 2021
    Awarding of the Global Performance Contract for the design-build-maintenance of the C1 / Finalization of the preliminary design studies (AVP)
  3. 2022
    Study of the organisation of works (PRO) / Start of concession works (rerouting of networks)
  4. 2023-2024
    Infrastructure works: construction of the cable car, stations and their facilities
  5. May to December 2025
    Traffic tests and dry runs
  6. Today
    December 13, 2025
    Commissioning
  7. Early 2026
    Completion of the finalization work around the stations