New lineCréteil > Villeneuve-Saint-Georges

The 1st cable car in Île-de-France completes the transport offer of the Ile-de-France network. Since its commissioning on 13 December 2025, the C1 Cable has directly linked the cities of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, Limeil-Brévannes and Valenton to the Metro 8 Créteil – Pointe du Lac. This attractive and innovative mode of transport provides a concrete response to the daily travel difficulties experienced by the inhabitants of these towns in the Val-de-Marne.