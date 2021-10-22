The environment

A greener mode of transport

By its nature, the C1 Cable is, like the majority of public transport, an efficient and attractive carbon-free alternative to the use of personal vehicles. Thanks to the time savings it offers its passengers, the cable car encourages the modal shift. The intermodality offered at each station (simplified access to the bus network, pedestrian and cyclist facilities, etc.) also encourages the use of soft modes of transport (walking, cycling, etc.).

Finally, thanks to a limited footprint, the impacts on local biodiversity are minimized.