New lineCréteil > Villeneuve-Saint-Georges
Your questions
Do you have a question about the project? The answer may already be in this FAQ. If not, you can also ask the project team here!
- What is the frequency of the C1 cable? How many passengers are expected per hour?
- How are passengers getting on and off organized?
- What precautions are taken in case of bad weather?
- How long is the journey time between Villa Nova and metro 8 Pointe du Lac in Créteil?
- How much does it cost to ride from Cable C1 to Metro 8?
- In the event of an incident, what is the backup system?