What was the purpose of the consultation?

The main lessons learned from the preliminary consultation were as follows:

Carry out the studies on the basis of a 4.5 km route, linking Créteil and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges serving the municipalities of Limeil - Brévannes and Valenton.

Continue feasibility studies on plant siting and design variants (several siting scenarios for the Pointe du Lac and Émile Zola stations, and a design variant for the Temps Durables station).

Pay particular attention to the quality of the insertion of the Cable into its environment.

Continue exchanges with the inhabitants and elected officials of the various municipalities along the route.

Specific work was also carried out in partnership with associations defending the rights of people with reduced mobility (PRM) during the consultation. Since the consultation, numerous studies have been carried out, such as the opportunity and pre-feasibility study of three additional variants of stations and routes at Pointe du Lac, the impact study and the cost consolidation study. The discussions continued, in particular with partners and PRM associations, in order to make the C1 Cable a means of transport adapted to the needs and expectations of all users.