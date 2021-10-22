Step 1: concession work

This work is carried out by the managers of the underground networks: sewerage, gas, electricity, telecommunications, water, etc.

These different networks are moved to free up the space necessary for the construction of the C1 Cable, but also to allow their maintenance during operation.

This work mainly concerned Créteil Pointe du Lac in order to build the supports for the future station and the footbridge that connects the François Mitterrand mall to the Metro station 8 Pointe du Lac.