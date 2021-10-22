The work
The C1 Cable has been in service since 13 December 2025 but finishing work will continue until the beginning of 2026.
Understanding the work
Four steps are required before the C1 Cable is commissioned.
Step 1: concession work
This work is carried out by the managers of the underground networks: sewerage, gas, electricity, telecommunications, water, etc.
These different networks are moved to free up the space necessary for the construction of the C1 Cable, but also to allow their maintenance during operation.
This work mainly concerned Créteil Pointe du Lac in order to build the supports for the future station and the footbridge that connects the François Mitterrand mall to the Metro station 8 Pointe du Lac.
Step 2: Preparatory work
This work precedes the infrastructure work. They make it possible to free up the spaces necessary for the construction of the line, while securing the future work area (temporary improvements to the road, for example).
Step 3: Infrastructure work
This stage includes all the work necessary for the construction of the C1 Cable:
- construction of the footbridge between the François Mitterrand mall and the Metro station 8 Pointe du Lac, in Créteil,
- construction of the 5 stations and urban developments,
- development and equipment of the resorts,
- installation of the pylons (construction of the foundations, earthworks and footing of the pylon),
- unwinding of the cable along the entire route,
- installation of the electrical system,
- assembly of the cabins.
Step 4: Testing
The last step before commissioning, the tests of the C1 Cable make it possible to ensure the performance, safety of the infrastructure, the system and the comfort of passengers.