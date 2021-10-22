Discover the project

Cable

New lineCréteil > Villeneuve-Saint-Georges

The project at a glance

+ flexibility

A transport solution adapted to a constrained territory (freight and TGV lines, marshalling yard, roads).

+ mobility

20,000 inhabitants and several employment areas served; a direct link to Metro 8, Créteil - Pointe du Lac; Facilities designed to promote intermodality.

+ consistency

A mode of transport that frees itself from the saturation of roads; a frequency of less than 30 seconds.

+ comfort

10 seats in each cabin; Proven and reliable technology.

+ accessibility

Stations and cabins accessible to all; Signage and fittings adapted to everyone, from the public space to the cabins.

Main benefits of the project

  • Opening up the towns of Limeil-Brévannes, Valenton and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges so that their inhabitants have easier access to the heart of the Department, its major facilities (universities, hospitals, etc.) as well as the rest of the Île-de-France Region.
  • Provide direct and easy access to metro 8 and the entire bus network;
  • Create public transit adapted to the issues and geography of the territory marked by a growing densification of the population, impassable urban breaks and overcrowded roads;
  • Effectively serve an area with 20,000 inhabitants and several employment areas.

The advantages of the C1 Cable

  • An attractive, innovative mode of transport accessible to all;
  • A public transport solution adapted to the constraints of the territory;
  • An infrastructure that respects the environment and the living environment of the inhabitants;
  • Comfortable and reliable public transport;
  • A sustained frequency and an efficient travel time;
  • An adapted range of hours.
