Operating principles

Inspired by ski resort gondolas, the cable car is an innovative mode of public transport in urban areas. Of the various existing technologies, the monocable was the most relevant for the C1 Cable because it meets the following objectives:

Limit the footprint of infrastructure (stations and pylons) in order to adapt to the constraints of the territory and guarantee a more harmonious integration into the landscape and the city.

To offer sufficient and dimensioned transport capacity with regard to current travel and demographic changes in the territory.

In addition, the monocable is particularly suitable for the weather conditions of the Val-de-Marne due to the absence of strong winds during the majority of the year.