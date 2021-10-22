The cable car
5 logical reasons to choose the cable car for this territory
Operating principles
Inspired by ski resort gondolas, the cable car is an innovative mode of public transport in urban areas. Of the various existing technologies, the monocable was the most relevant for the C1 Cable because it meets the following objectives:
- Limit the footprint of infrastructure (stations and pylons) in order to adapt to the constraints of the territory and guarantee a more harmonious integration into the landscape and the city.
- To offer sufficient and dimensioned transport capacity with regard to current travel and demographic changes in the territory.
In addition, the monocable is particularly suitable for the weather conditions of the Val-de-Marne due to the absence of strong winds during the majority of the year.
Why was the single-cable system chosen?
- a reduced land footprint and more compact stations in a very dense and very constrained urban space;
- infrastructures, stations and pylons, better integrated into the landscape and the city;
- an appropriate distance between the line and homes to protect local residents;
- a sufficient capacity supply sized to the territory's travel needs;
- a system adapted to the weather conditions of the Val-de-Marne due to the absence of strong winds during the majority of the year.