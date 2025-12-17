How much did this project cost?

The cost of the C1 Cable project amounts to €138 million including the cabins. The infrastructure, i.e. the construction of the cable car and interchange hubs (including stations, forecourts, bus stops, drop-off points, cycling facilities and facilities), is financed by the State and the European Union at 21%, the Île-de-France Region at 49% and the Department at 30%. The operation, i.e. the operation and maintenance of the cable car as well as the cabins, is 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.