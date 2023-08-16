Why do we talk about a cable car?

The cable car is a mode of public transport consisting of one or more cables on which cabins move. Very common in the mountains, this type of transport has also proven itself in the city; this is the case in London, La Paz, Hong Kong, Algiers and New York, and more recently in France in Brest, Toulouse and Saint-Denis (Reunion). These are called "urban cable cars". The technology chosen for the C1 cable is that of the monocable because it is the most adapted to the specificities of the territory and the demand for travel.