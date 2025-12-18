If you have a Navigo pass (day, weekly, monthly or yearly), you can take the C1 like any other mode of transport (Metro 8 and bus). Cable rides are included in your package.

If you are an occasional traveller, the "surface mode" fare applies for the C1 cable car, such as the bus or tram.

In this case, there are two scenarios:

1) You use single tickets :

2 tickets to pay: €2.50 to take the Metro (Metro-Train-RER ticket) + €2 to take the Cable (Bus-Tram-Cable ticket). That's €4.50 per trip

2) You use the very advantageous Navigo Liberté + Pass :

Reduced ticket price + free transfers* between the rail and surface networks. That's €1.99 per trip to take the Cable and the Metro

*Conditions of the free connection:

3.7.1 When the Account Holder makes a bus/tram/cable journey before a metro, train, RER or Tram Express journey, the validation for entry into the metro, train, RER, or Tram Express must take place within 1h30 (one hour and thirty minutes) after the validation for entry into the bus/tram/cable.

3.7.3 When the Account Holder makes a bus/tram/cable journey after a metro journey, the validation at the entrance to the bus/tram/cable must take place within 1h30 (one hour and thirty minutes) after the validation at the entrance to the metro.

If the connection time exceeds the permitted time, the bus/tram/cable journey will be charged at the current rate.

All the information in detail here: